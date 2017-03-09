David Russell named head of markets and securities services at Citi Hong Kong

09 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

David Russell has been appointed as head of markets and securities services for Hong Kong at Citi, in addition to his current position as Asia Pacific head of securities services.

David Russell

Reporting to Patrick Dewilde, head of Asia Pacific markets and securities services and Weber Lo, Citi country officer and chief executive officer for Citi Hong Kong and Macau, he is now responsible for growing market share across all customer segments. Along with his team, he will work closely with key stakeholders to further capture and capitalise on opportunities across all markets and securities services product lines, improve client offerings and continue to strengthen the firm’s control and regulatory framework.

“David is an experienced leader with a track record of achieving excellent service in financial markets for corporates and institutions. As a senior banker in the region, David will bring enormous value, experience and synergy to the Hong Kong business, and be able to leverage the full strength of Citi’s global offering to serving clients across multiple businesses,” says Mr. Lo.

Mr. Russell began his career in London and transferred to Hong Kong in 1992, where he worked in sales and origination roles in both equities and fixed income before joining Citi in 2002. During his time at the US-headquartered banking behemoth, Mr. Russell has managed its issuer business, securities finance, custody and funds unit, prime/delta-1 and futures.

Citi tells Asia Asset Management that it currently has assets under administration in Asia worth US$210 billion.