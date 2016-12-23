Lou Thorne appointed as City Financial’s global COO

09 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, USA By Asia Asset Management

Independent investment management firm City Financial – with over US$4 billion in total group assets, and currently offering six differentiated alternative strategies incorporating long/short global equity, credit macro, commodities, volatility, long/short Japanese equity and Asian macro – has appointed Lou Thorne in a newly created role as global chief operating officer, with effect from November 7.

Lou Thorne

Based in New York, he will be responsible for the company’s global operations, risk, legal, compliance and technology teams across six offices and will report to Chief Executive Andrew Williams. Mr. Thorne succeeds David Levitan, who will be stepping down from the role on March 1, 2017 and will join City Financial’s executive management committee.

“Attracting someone of Lou’s calibre demonstrates our commitment to the continued development of the firm, and in particular, a significant investment in operational infrastructure as we grow both the scale and number of investment strategies that we offer our clients worldwide,” comments Mr. Williams. “This appointment comes at an exciting time for City Financial, and I would like to thank David Levitan for his leadership and efforts in taking our business over the past ten years from start-up to over $4 billion in total client assets.”

Mr. Thorne was previously managing director and global chief operating officer of Fortress Investment Group’s liquid markets hedge fund business. Prior to this, he was the chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at MissionPoint Investment Partners. He began his career at Tudor Investment Corporation, where he spent over eight years serving in various middle and back office capacities.

On his new appointment, Mr. Thorne remarks: “City Financial has established itself as a leading independent investment management firm with exceptional capabilities in both alternative and long-only products. With the increased complexity of supporting investment teams across three continents, the time is right for City Financial to further invest in operational infrastructure to better serve its growing client base. I look forward to working with Andrew and his team to expand the business in all markets, with an overriding focus on maintaining operational excellence.”