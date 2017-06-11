Chasing yields in CoCos

18 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Natalie Leung

Given an increasingly complex regulatory environment, investors should consider adding a regulatory-friendly asset – such as contingent convertibles – to their portfolios, according to Michael Sullivan, London-based investment director of fixed income at Old Mutual Global Investors.

Contingent convertibles, popularly known as “CoCos”, are hybrid subordinated bonds that have the properties of both bonds and equity. They can be converted to equity once a specific event occurs, for example, when the issuer’s share price reaches a triggering level.

“Following the financial crisis, regulatory authorities have placed stricter capital requirements on banks,” says Mr. Sullivan. “One way to acquire the extra capital is through contingent convertible capital bonds.”

CoCos are considered an alternative to shares in raising capital, and can be counted towards a bank’s capital requirements. Regulators have deemed it advisable for banks to hold contingent capital to strengthen their balance sheets.

“It is really an asset class being brought out by regulators, and is a regulatory-friendly type of asset class,” according to Mr. Sullivan.

CoCos are not included in any fixed income index as they are still considered new, but he is positive about the investment opportunities as banks have an average issuer rating of A, and their bonds have an average rating of BB+.

“You are getting an exposure to high quality banks with relatively low volatility; they are a relatively uncorrelated asset class offering diversification with a substantial income in the region of 6.5%-7%,” Mr. Sullivan says.

“We have witnessed extraordinary changes to the balance sheets of banks since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008,” he adds. “The vast majority of Western European and US banks are much stronger than at any time in a number of decades – improvements which have been driven by stringent regulation.”

According to Mr. Sullivan, issuance of CoCos has jumped to US$150 billion currently from about $10 billion three years ago.

He expects the market to grow by another $100 billion in the next three years as these securities offer a relatively higher interest rate compared to other bonds, and would therefore appeal to investors.

From a bank’s perspective, CoCos are appealing because of their lower cost of issuance as coupon payments are tax-deductible.

“The cost of raising capital for banks is typically 6%-7% pre-tax for CoCos whereas the costs of raising capital through equity is significantly higher, typically 10% post-tax,” says Mr. Sullivan.

“It is clear that in the context of banks with exceptionally strong balance sheets, contingent capital is vastly undervalued and offers superior and uncorrelated risk-adjusted returns with relatively low volatility,” he adds.