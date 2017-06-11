Global insurance M&A activities decline 68% in 2016

07 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Japan, USA, Europe By Hui Ching-hoo

Global insurance merger and acquisition (M&A) activities suffered a substantial decline in valuation of 67.6% year-on-year in in 2016, mainly due to stringent regulatory controls and a change in insurers’ investment mindsets, according to a new study from US-based asset manager Conning & Company (Conning).

There were 165 insurance M&A transactions globally with aggregated value of US$33 billion last year, down from 183 with $102 billion in 2015.

Transactions of $1 billion or more dropped from 21 in 2015 to 13 in 2016, Conning notes in the study, titled the “Global Insurer Mergers & Acquisitions: Activity Slows, but Pressures Remain”, which was conducted between January and May this year.

Steve Webersen

Steve Webersen, head of insurance research at Conning, tells Asia Asset Management that many insurers pulled back from M&A activities last year as they were looking more inwards.

“We definitely saw fewer large acquisitions by Chinese buyers last year. New controls may have played a part,” he points out.

In March 2016, China’s regulatory watchdog, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, released new initiatives aimed at restricting outbound investments from the country’s insurers.

According to Mr. Webersen, difficulties also included vagueness relating to regulatory requirements and buyer disclosure and the fact that many companies were still “digesting” prior acquisitions, which were also obstructions to insurers’ M&A activities.

That said, Mr. Webersen points out that M&A activities in 2015 were exceptionally high.

“We describe 2015 as the “Big Bang”, marked by 21 $1 billion-plus transactions – a record high since 1998,” he says, adding that the uptake was mainly caused by large reinsurance acquisitions and active participation from strategic Japanese and Chinese buyers.

Mr. Webersen also notes that the life insurance was particularly hard hit compared to other insurance sectors such as property-casualty insurance in 2016. The sector’s M&A transaction value was about $7 billion last year, down from more than $25 billion in 2015.

There were six life insurance M&A transactions in 2016 involving Asian buyers, which were mainly led by Hong Kong or Chinese buyers, including Beijing-based China Oceanwide Holdings’ acquisition of US life insurer Genworth Financial at $2.7 billion, says Mr. Webersen.

“The numbers of Asian buyer-involved life insurance M&A transactions were the same as that of 2015, whereas the deals in 2015 were generally larger in value and were led by Japanese buyers, primarily of US targets,” he adds.

Looking forward, factors such as a low interest-rate environment, the need for growth, and the anticipated loosening of regulations for general insurers in the US are considered as the major impetuses to drive the growth of insurance M&A activities, Mr. Webersen concludes.