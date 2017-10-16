Canadian Pension Plan to invest up to US$500 million on data centres

16 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, Canada By Goh Thean Eu

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is investing up to US$350 million in data centres with Singapore’s Alpha Data Centre Fund (ADCF), with the option to invest another $150 million.

CPPIB, the investment manager of Canada’s biggest pension plan, is teaming up with Singapore-based Alpha Investment Partners and data centre operator Keppel Data Centre Holdings (Keppel Data Centre) – both part of the city state’s Keppel Group – in the deal.

The ADCF was launched in July 2016 by Alpha Investment Partners, which is wholly owned by asset manager Keppel Capital. Investors in the $500 million fund include sovereign wealth funds and corporates. With the CPPIB’s initial investment and option, the fund will have access to a war chest totalling $1 billion.

When the ADCF is fully leveraged and invested, it will potentially have assets under management of about $2.3 billion, according to a joint statement issued by CPPIB, Keppel Capital and Keppel Telecommunications and Transport Ltd on October 21.

Under the deal, CPPIB will place its investment into a "co-investment sidecar" that will invest in data centre opportunities with the ADCF.

Keppel Data Centre, a subsidiary of Keppel Telecommunications and Transport, will provide expertise in identifying industry opportunities and managing the data centres.

“The continued strong growth in data requirements globally has driven demand for quality data centre space, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region where digital infrastructure is relatively under-developed,” Jimmy Phua, CPPIB's managing director and head of real estate investments Asia, says the statement.

“By investing alongside the Alpha Data Centre Fund, CPPIB is able to gain exposure into this critical sector, in partnership with the Keppel Group, a well-respected partner, leveraging established relationships and broad technical expertise with a focus on sustainability.”

Since its inception last year, the ADCF has acquired controlling stakes in two data centres – one in Germany and another in Singapore, worth S$116 million (US$86 million) and S$170 million, respectively.

According to Keppel Capital, the ADCF plans to develop a quality portfolio of new and existing data centre assets in Asia Pacific and Europe, leveraging on the group’s relationships with companies that takes up space and capacity in data centres, and its expertise across a range of management, technical engineering and operational disciplines to deliver energy efficient facilities.

“The Alpha Data Centre Fund is a prime example of how we can harness synergy and expertise across the Keppel Group to create value and deliver enhanced returns to investors,” Christina Tan, chief executive officer of Keppel Capital and managing director of Alpha Investment, says in the statement.