MPFA expects figures on DIS shift in a few months

13 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund Authority (MPFA) says it’s too early to measure what portion of contributions to the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) will be diverted to the newly introduced Default Investment Strategy (DIS).

All MPF schemes have to offer the DIS, which came into effect on April 1 and is designed to automatically reduce investment risk as a member nears retirement by adjusting benefits in the two designated funds – the Core Accumulation Fund and Age 65 Plus Fund.

MPF benefits of members that do not provide investment instructions to their trustees will be automatically invested in accordance with the DIS. According to MPFA data, there were about 610,000 such accounts in January this year.

The MPF is a compulsory retirement scheme for Hong Kong workers, with total assets of HK$673 billion (US$86.6 billion) as of January 31, 2017.

An MPFA spokesperson tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that official figures for MPF contributions shifting to the DIS will only be available in few months because trustees are required to send notice to affected members.

“Most of the notices will be sent in mid-April and it takes another 42 days at maximum for their members to decide whether to stick to the DIS or shift to other fund options,” the spokesperson says, speaking on condition of anonymity.

KP Luk, head of Hong Kong defined-contribution business at MPF provider Fidelity International, tells AAM that less than 10% of its MPF members are in default investment arrangement.

“We believe members and the market will take some time to get familiar with the new DIS arrangement. We welcome the introduction of DIS as it standardises the default arrangement for all MPF [members], and we believe age-based investment is suitable for MPF members who do not have knowledge on retirement investment,” he says.

A spokesperson for another MPF provider, Principal Hong Kong, tells AAM that about 3% of its 570,000 MPF clients fall into the DIS category. “Apart from the DPN (DIS Pre-Implementation Notice) sent by trustees, we’ve sent another notice to the members to ensure that they’re aware of the implementation of the DIS system.”

Belinda Luk, general manager of wealth and pensions at MPF provider Sun Life Hong Kong, tells AAM that the DIS will present opportunities for market players as members that contact their providers about details of their investments may then shift to providers with better performing products.