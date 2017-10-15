Singapore Exchange eyes more DLC products

12 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Singapore By Goh Thean Eu

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is looking to offer more daily leverage certificate (DLC) products following strong investor interest since their launch in July.

DLCs, also known as constant leveraged products or factor certificates, allow investors – mainly the local retail market-- to capture leveraged returns on daily market moves.

"We are exploring launching DLCs with higher leverage as well as DLCs on single stocks. Furthermore, after the initial success there could be more issuers that want to list DLCs on SGX," Luuk Strijers, head of products, equities and fixed income at the bourse, says in an emailed reply to questions from Asia Asset Management.

He did not disclose when these DLCs will be introduced.

The first batch, which were launched on July 17, were issued by France's Soceite Generale (Socgen). They consist of ten long and short DLCs offering fixed leverage of three or five times the daily returns of the underlying indexes--MSCI Singapore, the Hang Seng Index, and the Hang Seng Enterprises Index.

For example, an investor who expects the Hang Seng Index to rise over the trading day can select the 3x long DLP or 5x long. That would allow the investor to enjoy a gain of 3% or 5% for every 1% increase in the underlying index. However, if the index declines, the investor will incur losses of the same magnitude.

Interest in the DLCs has picked up since the launch. Last month, the average daily turnover of DLCs was about S$38 million (US$28 million), over five times more than the S$7.35 million in August, according to figures from the SGX’s website.

"The initial volumes look promising. Furthermore, Asian investors have shown a strong appetite for leveraged products, as demonstrated by the local structured warrants market, the success of CFD [contract for difference] and leveraged and inverse funds in the region,” Mr. Strijers says.

“We think that the transparency and simplicity of the DLCs listed on SGX will offer a fresh new trading option for investors looking to capture short term market moves.”

Nevertheless, he admits there is plenty of room for improvement, especially in areas such as investor education.

"There is sufficient appetite at this stage…however, there are investors who are not fully aware of the product and its features at this stage,” he says.

"SGX and Socgen will continue our educational efforts and (have) already planned several investor education activities organised by us or in partnership with brokers over the coming months.”