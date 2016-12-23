Da Cheng lists open-ended fund on Shenzhen Stock Exchange

13 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Da Cheng Fund Management Company Ltd (Da Cheng) has been granted a license from Hang Seng Indexes Company Ltd (Hang Seng Indexes) to use the Hang Seng Composite Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Index (HSMSI) to serve as the underlying index for the creation of a listed open-ended fund (LOF), which listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on December 12.

As of December 12, the number of exchange-traded products (ETPs) – including Da Cheng’s new LOF – linked to indexes in the Hang Seng family of indexes is 47, with listings on 17 different stock exchanges across the world. As of September 30 this year, assets under management in ETPs linked to indexes in the Hang Seng family of indexes had reached a total of approximately US$27 billion.

As part of the Hang Seng Composite Index, the HSMSI aims to reflect the overall performance of the mid-cap and small-cap sector of the Hong Kong stock market. As of December 8, 2016, the HSMSI consisted of 373 constituents with a total market capitalisation of over HK$4.67 trillion (US$601.88 billion).