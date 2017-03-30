Taiwan’s BLF awards US$2.45 billion investment mandate to seven managers

30 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), the supervisory body of the island state’s labour pensions, has allocated NT$77 billion (US$2.54 billion) worth of domestic investments to be managed by seven asset managers, including three local affiliates of foreign companies.

A BLF official tells Asia Asset Management that the bureau has selected Capital Securities Investment Trust Co, Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co, Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co, Prudential Securities Trust Co, HSBC Global Asset Management (Taiwan), Taishin Securities Investment Trust Co, and Allianz Global Investors (Taiwan) to oversee the domestic mandate.

Each manager will receive a quota of NT$11 billion, of which NT$5 billion will be managed under the Labor Pension Fund’s (LPF) defined contribution plan and NT$5 billion under its defined benefit plan. The LPF is the largest retirement scheme for Taiwanese workers.

The balance NT$1 billion will be invested for the Labor Insurance Fund, the insurance scheme for local workers, the official says.

“The BLF put up the mandate for tender between January 18 and February 15. The bureau carried out manager selection in early March. Twelve asset managers submitted applications for the mandate and the bureau finalised the seven qualified managers on March 28,” the official says, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The mandate allows the asset managers to invest in domestic equities, domestic public and corporate debt, and local index-tracking leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds.

According to the BLF’s latest monthly report for its members, pension funds under its supervision had NT$3.33 trillion in total AUM at the end of January, up from NT$3.2 trillion a year earlier.