Mahesh Kini to head Deutsche Bank’s global transaction banking unit in China

15 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, China By Natalie Leung

Mahesh Kini has been promoted to head of global transaction banking in Shanghai, China at Deutsche Bank, overseeing its transaction banking business, which encompasses investor services, issuer services, institutional cash management, trade finance and cash management.

Mahesh Kini

Mr. Kini, who joined the bank in 2007 as head of sales for cash management corporates in Singapore, was most recently head of trade finance & cash management corporates (TFCMC) based in Shanghai; he moved there from Singapore to take up the role in September 2016.

The German bank has a mix of business lines for its global transaction banking business in China.

“We have a fast growing custody business and we are capturing market share from the increased activities in the capital markets. We also have a large cash management and trade finance business with a strong client base spanning from global multinational companies (MNCs) and Chinese corporates to financial institutions,” Mr. Kini tells Asia Asset Management.

“My job is to ensure we maximise synergies and [ensure] that our clients are able to leverage the full capabilities of the bank across the transaction banking division and our partners in global markets,” he explains. “Some of my immediate goals will include developing our business in a changing market environment whilst maintaining strong governance on risk and regulatory frameworks, and prioritising the development of our talents across the multiple platforms.”

In his new role, Mr. Kini will report to Feng Gao, chief country officer for China; Lisa Robins, head of global transaction banking for Asia Pacific; as well as Kaushik Shaparia, head of TFCMC, in his TFCMC capacity.

“The China market is of strategic importance to Deutsche Bank and we are committed to offering a comprehensive suite of corporate and investment banking products that meet the needs of our Chinese and MNC clients,” says Mr. Gao. “Mahesh’s appointment will enhance the connectivity within GTB (global transaction banking) and I am confident that he will help to grow this business.”

Ms. Robins remarks: “We are delighted to see Mahesh taking on this additional role. Mahesh is an experienced and senior business leader, whose product knowledge and expertise in the region will ensure his and his team’s success.”

Deutsche Asset Management, the bank’s asset management branch, had AUM of 715 billion euros (US$759 billion) as of September 2016.