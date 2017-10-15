Deutsche Bank names new head of securities services for Asia Pacific

29 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, India, Singapore, Germany By Asia Asset Management

Anand Rengarajan has been appointed head of securities services for Asia Pacific at Deutsche Bank, effective immediately. He replaces Ying-Ying Tan in the position, who according to a Deutsche Bank spokesperson, has left the bank.

Anand Rengarajan

Based in Singapore, Mr. Rengarajan will report globally to Satvinder Singh, global head of securities services, and regionally to Lisa Robins, Asia Pacific head of global transaction banking. He will be responsible for the development and implementation of the bank’s securities services business strategy across the region.

In an August 28 statement from the firm, Mr. Singh says: “With his wealth of experience in building businesses across Asia Pacific, Anand will be an invaluable resource in driving further growth for the securities services business in this important region.”

Ms. Robins adds: “We are pleased to have chosen Anand to lead our securities services business in APAC. His track record and long tenure at Deutsche Bank will serve him well in his new role. I am confident that he will be very successful.”

Mr. Rengarajan has been with the German bank since 2000. Immediately prior to taking on his new role, he was the co-head of investor services for Asia Pacific. Before that he held various roles in both sales, product and product management in both cash management and investor services across India and Singapore.