Dragon Capital forms microfinance JV in Myanmar

10 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Vietnam, Myanmar By Asia Asset Management

Vietnam-based Dragon Capital Group (Dragon Capital) has made its maiden foray into Myanmar by partnering with Ruby Hill Financial to form a microfinance joint venture in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar.

Ruby Hill Financial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Myanmar-based consumer goods distributor Loi Hein Group (Loi Hein).

In a statement last week (April 5), Loi Hein and Dragon Capital say they have agreed to subscribe to a 51% and 49% shareholding, respectively, in the joint venture, Ruby Hill Microfinance. It says the business marries Dragon Capital’s banking and microfinance expertise with the local presence and knowledge of Loi Hein.

Ruby Hill Microfinance will commence with initial capital commitments of US$5 million, and will focus on promoting loan products and services to Myanmar’s workforce.

The joint venture will be led by Loi Hein chairman Dr. Sai Sam Htun, and Dragon Capital chairman Dominic Scriven, with the latter charting the business course. Trinh Proctor, chief strategy officer of Loi Hein, has been appointed as its chief executive officer.

“It’s vital to the economic prosperity of Myanmar that we channel the financial resources we have to productive purposes,” Dr. Sai says in the statement. “We know Dragon Capital has experience in successfully implementing microfinance services in the region, and we have chosen Dragon Capital as our partner for Ruby Hill Microfinance because we have confidence that they will work hard with us to deliver the means for wealth creation in Myanmar.”

Mr. Scriven says the success of the joint venture is of “paramount importance” to Dragon Capital as it is the company’s first investment in Myanmar.

“Loi Hein is a leader in fast moving consumer goods segment in Myanmar and its products are known for their superior quality. Now with Loi Hein diversifying into financial services, we’ve found that we’re like-minded with regard to operational and financial goals for Ruby Hill Microfinance,” he says in the statement.

Dragon Capital is the longest established independent asset manager in Vietnam with over $1.8 billion in total AUM as of March 31, 2017.