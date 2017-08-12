Revolutionary new infrastructure indices could create multi-trillion dollar sector

14 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, France By Asia Asset Management

EDHEC Infrastructure Institute-Singapore (EDHECinfra), in partnership with the Long-Term Infrastructure Investors Association (LTIIA) and Natixis, is releasing 384 infrastructure debt and equity indices.

According to a June 13 statement from the research body, the new indices will change the way investors measure infrastructure investment performance and allow multi-trillion dollar increases in allocations to infrastructure globally.

Covering 50% of the broad market capitalisation of 14 European markets, EDHECinfra’s new private debt and equity indices will provide investors with metrics that have been unavailable to them until now, going back to 2000. The statement says that it anticipates global market coverage to be achieved by 2020, and that the academic research behind these indices has benefitted from the support of Natixis and the LTIIA since 2012.

EDHECinfra indices are constructed using asset-level, hand-collected investment data, including infrastructure projects and so-called “infrastructure corporates”. The infrastructure investment data depository created and maintained by EDHECinfra covers hundreds of firms, thousands of debt instruments and millions of cash flows and balance sheet items, according to the statement, which also claims it is the largest, most comprehensive such database in the world.

EDHECinfra also states that thanks to a unique, peer-reviewed private asset pricing technology, previously unavailable metrics such as time-weighted and risk-adjusted returns, value-at-risk, duration, cash yields, and a dozen other performance measures of private infrastructure debt and equity investments are now available to investors.

“Our benchmarks will change the way investors approach and manage their infrastructure investments. Key asset allocation, prudential regulation or performance attribution questions can now be answered, and trillions of dollars could now be allocated to infrastructure based on these indices,” says Frédéric Blanc-Brude, EDHECinfra's director.

Thierry Déau, chairman of LTIIA, adds that the EDHECinfra indices will introduce a new level of transparency to assess the performance of infrastructure investments. He remarks: “This ground-breaking work will help LTIIA take to the next level its engagement with public and private stakeholders globally, with the objectives of increasing the understanding of actual risks and rewards of the asset class and fostering long term investment in infrastructure.”

In addition, managing director and global head of portfolio management at Natixis, Anne-Christine Champion, notes that “investors can only benefit from a much deeper understanding of the portfolio behaviour of private infrastructure debt instruments which is now available for them.” She adds: “EDHECinfra is setting new standards for performance measurements for infrastructure debt investments and Natixis is delighted with this paramount milestone for institutional investors’ investment in the asset class.”

And lastly, EDHECinfra says in the statement it will continue to extend its geographical coverage of private infrastructure investment data and will update its broad market infrastructure debt and equity benchmarks regularly.

Singapore-headquartered EDHECinfra was launched in February 2016 by the EDHEC Business School to address the profound knowledge gap faced by infrastructure investors.

LTIIA was founded in 2014 and gathers investors that collectively manage in excess of US$5 trillion of assets, including some of the most active investors globally in the field of long-term investment in infrastructure.

Natixis is the international corporate, asset management, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France.