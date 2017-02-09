EIP debuts ADR-linked leveraged product

09 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong-based Enhanced Investment Products (EIP) rolled out its first leveraged product tracking US-listed Chinese ADRs (American depository receipts) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) on February 8.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF), dubbed the XIE Shares Chimerica FTSE N Share Daily (2X) Leveraged Product (2X Chimerica), has been designed to provide investors with a cost-effective way in which to capitalise on the performance of some fast-growing Chinese stocks listed in the US, such as Alibaba, Baidu, New Oriental Education Group, JD.com, NetEase, and Ctrip.

The launch follows on from Hong Kong’s Securities & Futures Commission granting the approval of leveraged and inverse (L&I) products in Hong Kong in early 2016.

The 2X Chimerica will mimic the performance of the FTSE N Share 2X Daily Leveraged Index, which provides leveraged exposure to the stocks within the Chimerica ETF, comprising of the largest Chinese internet and technology-related stocks listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Tobias Bland, CEO of EIP, says the ETF will allow investors to benefit from cost-effective leverage and claims it is a product that investors know well as they are concentrated on the growing internet and technology industries.

The new ETF is the fourth product launch following CLSA Hong Kong’s 49% acquisition of EIP’s “XIE Shares” ETF business in September 2014. The other three products are the Chimerica ETF, XIE Shares CLSA GARY ETF, and XIE Shares FTSE Gold Miners ETF.

EIP has been making a conscious effort to reconfigure its product line-up. In late 2016, it de-listed seven synthetic ETFs, which were launched in 2012. Speaking to Asia Asset Management, an EIP spokesperson said: “After four years of supporting the funds, we did not see enough demand for this range of synthetic country ETFs. The de-listing allows us to concentrate our resources on our thematic and smart-beta suite of indices and L&I products.”