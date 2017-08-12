EM debt looks attractive

25 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Joon Hyuk Heo*

The search for yield is one of the greatest challenges in today’s market environment. We believe low interest rates in developed economies are a result of a combination of factors, such as ageing populations, polarisation of wealth, and investments in capital-light businesses and automation.

These are structural issues, so any temporary rise in yields due to raising policy rates or ending quantitative easing is unlikely to alter the secular low interest rate environment.

Historically, when banks in developed markets (DM) were the main money suppliers in EM external funding, any monetary policy changes by DM central banks would lead to a sell-off in EM assets.

This is no longer the case. Today, a large amount of external funding is through long maturity bonds offered by EM governments and EM corporates. Local debt markets have also significantly improved and are able to provide a buffer if there is a shortage of liquidity from DM banks. So, when we think about EM investments, policy changes by DM central banks would be just one risk factor that we would take into consideration.

We would also look at each EM country’s idiosyncratic risk factors such as trade and foreign exchange reserves, which are improving globally. Also, DM central banks exit from easing monetary policy will likely only happen slowly and can take at least two-to-three years.

To look for better risk-adjusted returns, shorter duration emerging market debt (EMD) looks attractive. For example, EM US dollar sovereign debt yields around 5.45% with a duration of 6.8 years. Now compare this with DM treasuries – the GBI index yield is 1.36% and has duration of around 7.9 years – and the value premium is clear.

A majority of EMD is investment grade and defaults are low. EMs seem to offer a diverse opportunity set, which means managers doing their research can uncover far greater idiosyncratic opportunities and alpha compared to DM.

Most EM countries now have large foreign exchange reserves to protect against systematic risks. The inflation spread between developed and developing countries is at its lowest point in two decades, and EMs are better positioned to deal with tighter monetary conditions in the short term.

From a macro standpoint, EM growth is robust and is estimated to reach around 4.5% this year.

The growth differential between EMs and DMs is likely to remain high at around 3% for the next few years, commodities are trading in a range, most EM currencies remained stable despite rising US interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar has arguably peaked. All these factors are broadly supportive of EMD. These improving conditions and the search for yield should fuel demand for EMD.

Local currency debt offer higher yields versus comparable EM dollar bonds. And EM currencies, especially in Asia, have been very stable over the last few quarters. We still think EM currencies are somewhat undervalued on some metrics.

Compare that to a relatively weak dollar this year, and there is a strong argument for investing in EM debt.

Rapid growth and reforms in many EM countries have also led to significant improvement in the credit quality of their US dollar-denominated debt. And while yields have fallen recently, they still offer a significant spread over DM.

Our strategy is to dynamically allocate risks across different sectors in this ever-changing macroeconomic environment.

Given the improving fundamentals of EMs, the issuance of investment grade bonds is increasing. EM corporate debt offer attractive yields relative to similarly rated debt in the developed world. The EM corporate debt universe is diverse and offers opportunity to get exposure to all major industries across all geographic regions.

*Joon Hyuk Heo, head of global fixed income at Mirae Asset Global Investments