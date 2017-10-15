Malaysia’s EPF to invest a further US$3-4 billion in the US

15 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, USA By Goh Thean Eu

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak says that the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), a federal statutory body that manages the compulsory savings plan for private sector employees in the country, will be investing US$3 billion to $4 billion in the US.

"We have the EPF, which is a major pension fund in Malaysia. They have got big sums of capital to be exported,” Mr. Najib said during a delegation meeting with US President Donald Trump on September 12 in Washington DC. "They [EPF] have invested close to $7 billion in terms of equity in the US, and they intend to invest an additional $3 billion to $4 billion to support US infrastructure development."

Neither Mr. Najib or the EPF provided a timeline on when the pension plan would be investing the $3-4 billion.

Mr. Najib's announcement has drawn criticism from his opponents, who say that the investments represent a flight of capital and would be better kept in the country. However, Mr. Najib, when speaking to Malaysian newsmen in Washington DC on September 13, said that the EPF's investments do not represent a flight of capital from the country.

"We are talking about export of capital that brings healthy returns. It is not a one-way street," Mr. Najib remarked.

Kenny Yee, head of research of Rakuten Trade, tells Asia Asset Management that it is still too early to comment on the EPF's investment plans in the US. "It all depends on the assets they will be investing in. Nevertheless, I believe EPF will be diligent in their investment decisions," he says.

The EPF, in a separate statement on September 14, says that it will remain stringent and prudent with its investment decisions.

"The EPF scrutinises foreign investment opportunities that fit its risk and return profile as a retirement savings fund, in line with our long term overseas diversification programme.

"The US is one of the key markets within the EPF’s investment universe given its size and depth. As a retirement fund, the EPF ensures that every investment proposal goes through a stringent risk assessment and robust due diligence process to protect the interests of its 14 million members," says the EPF in the statement.

According to EPF, as at first quarter 2017, its overseas investments accounted for 29% of its total investment assets, but contributed 37% to the total investment income. Based on the latest available data, EPF had over 731 billion ringgit (US$173.94 billion) in AUM as of December 31, 2016.