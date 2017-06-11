Malaysia’s EPF first-quarter income jumps 73.9% year-on-year

01 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Improved market conditions boosted the investment income of Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) by 73.9% year-on-year to 11.79 billion ringgit (US$1.37 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, up from 6.78 billion ringgit in the same period last year.

The EPF, Malaysia’s biggest pension fund, had investment assets of 747.17 billion ringgit as at end-March, up 2.2% from December 31, 2016. Of this, 47.2%, or 352.73 billion ringgit, was in shariah-compliant investments.

The fund’s Chief Executive Officer Shahril Ridza Ridzuan says domestic and global markets improved in the first quarter of the year, compared with the same period in 2016. He notes that Malaysia’s benchmark stock index grew 6% year-on-year in the first quarter driven by the banking sector, while global indices improved as much as 12% over the quarter in the previous year.

It was a “striking difference from the market environment last year,” Mr. Shahril says in a statement on May 30. “The positive market condition was conducive for profit-taking activities leading to higher gross investment income in 1Q2017 and also lower net impairment.”

Equities, which made up 41.76% of the EPF’s total investment assets, contributed 7.1 billion ringgit, or 60.2% of total investment income, in the first three months of 2017. According to the statement, the recovery in banking stocks contributed about 30% of trading and dividend income during the quarter.

The EPF’s overseas investments, which accounted for 29% of its total investment assets, contributed 37% to total investment income in the period.

“In addition to improvement in the domestic equity market, the global market also continued to provide opportunities for the EPF to realise its gains despite volatilities arising from the elections in eurozone countries, [US] President [Donald] Trump’s healthcare bill, the US interest rate hike and negotiations surrounding Brexit,” Mr. Shahril says.

“These market moving factors were alleviated by the positive economic numbers, including the revised growth forecast for major economies,” he adds.

Some 49.08% of the EPF’s investment assets were in fixed income instruments, generating returns of 4.07 billion ringgit, or 34.6% of its quarterly investment income.