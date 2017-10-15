Malaysia’s EPF posts 36% jump in investment income

18 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded a 36.36% increase in investment income at 11.51 billion ringgit (US$2.74 billion) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, mainly helped by strong performance in its equities investments.



"Market conditions have improved from a year ago, and all asset classes in our portfolio have recorded healthy year-on-year growth, with equities continuing as the main profit driver for the quarter under review," said Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, chief executive officer of EPF, in a statement on September 15, 2017.

From the 11.51 billion ringgit investment income recorded, fixed income instruments contributed 37.29%, equities contributed 53.72%, while real estate and infrastructure and money market instruments contributed 6.23% and 2.64%, respectively.

During the second quarter, its investments income from equities grew by 61% to 6.18 billion ringgit, against 3.83 billion ringgit for the second quarter of last year.

At the same time, investment income from loans and bonds rose marginally (3.8%) to 2.19 billion ringgit while investment income from Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and equivalent bonds rose over 6% at 2.09 billion ringgit.

Investments income from money market instruments rose 26% to 303 million ringgit, and real estate and infrastructure more than doubled to 716 million ringgit.

Mr. Shahril, however, believes that the strong momentum achieved in the first half may not be sustainable in the second half.



"While we recorded significant improvements in year-on-year performance in both the preceding and current quarters, there is a slowdown in momentum which saw corporate profits normalising in Q2 2017. We, therefore, expect a moderation in income growth for upcoming quarters," he says.



EPF adds that a total of 820.71 million ringgit (out of the total investment income of 11.51 billion ringgit) was generated for its shariah savings scheme (Simpanan Shariah), while the remaining 10.69 billion ringgit was generated for the conventional savings scheme (Simpanan Konvensional). Simpanan Shariah derives its income solely from its portion of the Shariah assets. Income for Simpanan Konvensional is generated by its share of both Shariah and non-Shariah assets.

"In equities, the banking sector has been outperforming since the beginning of the year while the bulk of our impairments recorded for the quarter came from the telecommunications and oil and gas sectors. If this continues, we expect that Simpanan Konvensional will benefit from the former and outperform in the short term,” says Mr. Shahril.

Meanwhile, the EPF’s overseas investments, which accounted for 29% of its total investment asset, contributed 32.50% to the total investment income during the period under review.



“Our foreign investments have proved to be a significant revenue driver in recent years, despite making up less than 30% of total investment portfolio as at second quarter 2017. The increase in global asset values mitigated the negative effect from the strengthening of the ringgit, providing opportunities for us to realise profit,” he adds.



He says that the EPF has managed to deliver a three-year rolling return of 3.83% above inflation – which is a significant premium over its initial target of 2% above inflation.



"The outperformance was mainly driven by its overseas portfolios, which recorded a three-year annualised return on investment (ROI) of 11.10% as at June 2017, enhancing the value of EPF’s return.



"While the domestic market remains integral to EPF’s investments, we need to diversify our portfolio into broader markets with better investment opportunities and greater liquidity to enable the EPF to execute our strategies in line with our mandate. Doing so would equip the EPF with the agility and resilience to anticipate and rise above future market challenges,” he says.



In the statement, EPF also highlighted that its exposure to overseas investment stood lower than the strategic asset allocation of 32%.

"These gaps could potentially result in lower-than-expected returns for the EPF in the years to come. As at June 30, 2017, the EPF's exposure to real estate and infrastructure asset class remains at about 4% against its strategic asset allocation of 10%," says Mr. Shahril.



Commenting on the outlook for the second half of the year, Mr. Shahril says that with the ringgit showing signs of improved stability, global investments would remain one of EPF’s significant revenue drivers going forward.

"Domestically, while GDP growth continues to improve, the EPF will be vigilant of other external factors which may create uncertainty, including the possibility of global rate hikes, and rising geopolitical tensions," he points out.

The EPF is a federal statutory body under the purview of the Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance. It manages the compulsory savings plan and retirement planning for private sector employees in Malaysia. It currently has over 14.8 million members, of which, more than 6.88 million of them are actively contributing.

Based on the latest available data, EPF had over 759.7 billion ringgit in AUM as of June 30, 2017.