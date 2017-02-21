Malaysia’s EPF posts an increase of 5.25% in investment income for 2016

21 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the largest pension scheme in Malaysia, has declared a dividend of 5.7% for 2016, with a total payout of 37.08 billion ringgit (US$8.32 billion).

The dividend distribution comes as the EPF recorded 46.56 billion ringgit in gross investment income in 2016, an increase of 5.25% compared with the 44.23 billion ringgit in the previous year. This is the highest gross investment income ever secured by the pension fund since its inception in 1951. It also reported an annual growth of 11.1% in gross investment since 2001.

The chairman of the EPF, Samsudin Osman commented that he is pleased with the pension fund’s performance, having consistently exceeded its two strategic nominal investment targets of a 2.5% dividend on a yearly basis and a 2% dividend over a rolling three-year basis. “As a retirement savings fund, the EPF always emphasises on sustainability of returns over the long-term horizon as opposed to short-term gains,” he added.

For 2016, the EPF secured a rolling three-year real dividend of 3.83%, 183 basis points above its target.

“As the majority of the world markets declined at the beginning of the year, the EPF’s performance was also affected. However, we ramped up our profit-making activities in the second quarter onwards to ensure that we meet our strategic targets,” Mr. Samsudin said.

During the year, the pension’s investment in equities contributed an income of 26.85 billion ringgit or 57.78% of its total income, up 3.23% from 26.01 billion ringgit in 2015. The EPF’s investments in fixed income instruments, comprising Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and the equivalent, as well as loans and bonds contributed 34.87%, or 16.23 billion ringgit of the 46.56 billion ringgit aggregated investment income for the year.

Real estate and infrastructure contributed 2.49 billion ringgit in investment income in 2016, with an annual growth of 46.04%, while Money Market Instruments (MMIs) contributed 982.28 million ringgit in income during the year.

At a time when the local bond and equity markets were underperforming, EPF’s diversification into global assets and currencies has allowed it to realise profits from different markets over the past year, which it attributes its boost in performance to.

Meanwhile, its overseas investments, which made up about 29% of total investment assets, contributed 39% of the EPF’s gross investment income throughout the year, thus enhancing the overall returns of its investment portfolio.

Mr. Samsudin adds: “The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, which has almost 33% exposure to the banking sector, yielded negative returns for the third consecutive year, closing the year with -3% in returns. This affected valuations of listed assets held by the EPF as more than 70% of our total investment assets are invested domestically. On the global front, crude oil prices tumbled to as low as US$30 per barrel, affecting the valuation of oil and gas listed companies. Therefore, as a prudent retirement savings fund, it is imperative to factor in such mark-to-market losses on our income statement.”

As of December 31, 2016, the EPF had 731.11 billion ringgit in total AUM, of which 48.58% was placed in fixed income instruments and 42.33% in equities, while the remaining 4.03% and 5.06% were allocated towards real estate and infrastructure and MMIs respectively.

Commenting on the economic climate in 2017, Mr. Samsudin opines that market volatility remains a concern as the real implications of Brexit and clear policy direction from the Trump-led administration have yet to unfold.

“Our diversification strategy has so far served us well throughout the years, especially during difficult times, and moving forward we will continue to increase our exposure to alternative investments, particularly in real estate and infrastructure, in line with our objective as a long-term investor to provide consistent returns for our members. This asset class also serves as a natural hedge against inflation.”