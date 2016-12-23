Malaysia’s EPF quarterly income increases by 30%

23 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia By Asia Asset Management

Improving market conditions boosted Malaysia’s Employee Provident Fund’s (EPF) investment performance by 29.21% year-on-year, or 12.32 billion ringgit (US$2.79 billion), in the third quarter of this year, up from 9.54 billion ringgit in the same period last year.

The result pushed the retirement saving fund’s investment assets to 712.5 billion ringgit as of the end of September, compared to 684.5 billion ringgit as at December 31, 2015, according to the fund’s third-quarter report.

Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, chief executive officer of the EPF, comments: “Given the overall poor performance in the third quarter of 2015, the improved year-on-year performance in the third quarter of 2016 is accentuated by a low base. Nonetheless, most equity markets recorded an improvement, resulting in outperformance in the third quarter this year compared with the corresponding quarter last year.”

He continues: “Our overseas investment continued to enhance our returns during the quarter while non-cash impairment also recorded a significant reduction from last year.”

During the period, equities, which made up of 41.24% of the EPF’s total investment assets, contributed 7.02 billion ringgit, representing 56.96% of total investment income for the quarter.

Mr. Shahril attributed the increase in income in the third quarter to the improvement in equity prices mainly in North Asia and other developed countries.

As at September 2016, a total of 49.76% of the EPF’s investment assets were in fixed income instruments, which generated returns of 4.52 billion ringgit, equivalent to 36.65% of the quarterly investment income.

Income from Malaysian Government Securities & Equivalent in the third quarter increased by 7.21%, or 131.37 million ringgit, to 1.95 billion ringgit from 1.82 billion ringgit in the third quarter of last year. Meanwhile, loans and bonds generated an investment income of 2.56 billion ringgit, against 2.54 billion ringgit in Q3 2015.

Investments in money market instruments, real estate and infrastructure each represented 5.19 % and 3.8% of the total investment assets, and contributed to an investment income of 295.66 ringgit million and 478.22 million ringgit respectively. .

“We remain cautious as uncertainties, further exacerbated by the outcome of the US election, continue to loom large over the performance of global and regional markets as well as against emerging market currencies. Although this is likely to result in foreign exchange gains in the current year for EPF’s investments, moving forward, EPF’s cost for overseas investment will increase as investments will be at higher foreign exchange rates. The low interest rate environment will also continue to reduce the returns from our fixed income investments as maturing higher-yielding bonds will be reinvested at the prevailing low interest rate,” explains Mr. Shahril.

“Given the decline in investment income in the first half of the year and the uncertainties that are expected to remain for the rest of the financial year, it would be a challenge for the EPF to sustain previous years’ returns,” he adds. “The EPF will continue to be guided by its long-term investment strategy and strategic asset allocation which has factored in short- to medium-term volatilities such as the US presidential election.”

EPF Quarterly Performance Indicators 2016 (Investment)