Virginie Maisonneuve appointed as CIO at Eastspring

16 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Prudential's asset management business in Asia, Eastspring Investments (Eastspring), has appointed industry veteran Virginie Maisonneuve to the role of chief investment officer (CIO).

Virginie Maisonneuve

“We are delighted that a person of Viriginie’s talent is joining Eastspring. Virginie’s experience in managing global, European, and emerging markets, as well as Asian and Chinese equities will be critical to the future success of our business and the development of our investment expertise. We also look forward to the contribution she will make to our global business strategy,” remarks Eastspring Chief Executive Guy Strapp, who Ms. Maisonneuve will report to.

In her new role, which will commence on January 11 next year, she will be responsible for managing all investments at the firm, including the firm’s equity, fixed income, asset allocation, private equity, infrastructure and onshore investment offerings.

“Virginie’s appointment fits within our ongoing commitment to strengthening our investment offerings, and to deliver the best possible investment outcomes for our clients,” adds Mr. Strapp.

Also commenting on the appointment, Tony Wilkey, chief executive, Prudential Corporation Asia, adds: “Working with an investment professional of Virginie’s calibre will be an immense opportunity for our business. Virginie brings to Eastspring an outstanding investment expertise and a first-rate reputation in the global asset management industry. Her appointment embodies our commitment to Asia as a key growth driver for the Prudential Group, and our ambition to expand the industry leading franchise we’ve built there.”

Ms. Maisonneuve was most recently managing director, CIO of equities at PIMCO. Before that, she spent more than ten years as head of global equities, director and portfolio manager at Schroders. Ms. Maisonneuve has also been a portfolio manager at a number of asset management firms including Clay Finlay, State Street Research, Batterymarch and Martin Currie.

With operations in ten Asian markets, Eastspring recorded US$140.3 billion in AUM as of June 30 this year.