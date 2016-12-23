Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF assets hit new record high

24 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Asia Pacific ex-Japan reached a new record of US$132 billion at the end of 3Q2016, according to independent research and consultancy firm ETFGI. Net flows gathered by ETFs/ETPs in September were $6.46 billion, according to preliminary data from the firm’s September 2016 global ETF and ETP industry insights report.



Record levels of assets were also reached at the end of Q3 for ETFs/ETPs listed globally at $3.41 trillion, in the United States with $2.42 trillion and in Europe at $566.74 billion.

At the end of 3Q2016, the Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF/ETP industry had 929 ETFs/ETPs, with 1,077 listings, assets of $132 billion, from 114 providers listed on 18 exchanges in 14 countries.

“Although there was a rally after the FOMC's vote to leave interest rates unchanged in September, the S&P 500 ended the month flat. Developed markets ex-US and emerging markets were up 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively,” says Deborah Fuhr, co-founder and managing partner at ETFGI.

In September 2016, Asian ex-Japan ETFs/ETPs saw net outflows of $124 million. Equity ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $391 million, followed by commodity ETFs/ETPs with $10 million, while fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with $115 million.



Year-to-date (YTD) through end of 3Q2016, Asian ex-Japan ETFs/ETPs have seen net inflows of $6.46 billion. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $2.82 billion, followed by commodity ETFs/ETPs with $941 million, while equity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows YTD of US$857 million.



SPDR ETFs is the largest ETF/ETP provider in terms of assets with $19 billion, reflecting 14.2% market share; HSBC/Hang Seng is second with $12 billion and 9.4% market share, followed by CSOP/China Southern with $11 billion and 8.6% market share. The top three ETF/ETP providers, out of 114, account for 32.2% of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) ETF/ETP assets.



SPDR ETFs gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in September with $293 million, followed by Vanguard with $223 million and Mirae Horizons with $139 million net inflows.



YTD, Yuanta gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $1.5 billion, followed by CSOP/China Southern with $1.41 billion and SPDR ETFs with US$1.1 billion net inflows.

