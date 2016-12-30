Fubon debuts VIX futures ETF in Taiwan

30 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking volatility index futures (VIX futures), launched by Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co (Fubon SITC), will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) today, Dec 30. The Fubon S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF raised NT$655 million (US$20.28 million), raising the number of ETF listings in Taiwan to a record high of 27 for this year.



Fubon's latest fund was designed to mirror the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index ER Index with the constituents of the VIX futures traded on the CBOE Futures Exchange.



Taiwan’s ETF market has become increasingly robust, with local ETF sponsors actively launching new products. This year alone, Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co rolled out nine new ETFs while Fubon SITC, Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co (Yuanta SITC), and Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co launched 18 new products in total. This brought the number of IPO ETFs in the territory to 27, more than double the total in 2015.



There are 62 ETFs currently traded on the TWSE and collectively they account for close to 10% of total daily trading volumes.



The TWSE anticipates growth in the IPO ETF market in 2017 to be similar to this year’s, with the majority of newcomers being alternative ETFs. There are already several products slated for a January 2017 launch, including Capital Investment Trust Co’s NASDAQ Biotechnology Index ETF and Yuanta SITC’s ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Bond Inverse/Leveraged ETF.