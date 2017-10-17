Delistings in Hong Kong’s ETF market on the rise

17 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Hui Ching-hoo

The number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) is expected to increase in a market that’s become more competitive, pushing out the underperformers, according to industry observers.

Thus far this year, there have been announcements of delistings of 26 ETFs and their sub-funds from the HKEX – including three this month (October) alone – matching the figure for all of 2016.

Last week, China Asset Management (Hong Kong)’s (China AMC) announced that it was withdrawing its ChinaAMC CES China A80 Index ETF from the bourse in January 2018.

“The company decided to delist the ETF as it wants to put more emphasis on newly-listed ETFs and the [other] products in the pipeline,” a China AMC spokeswoman tells Asia Asset Management (AAM).

The move came a week after rival Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) (Mirae) said it was delisting two of its funds – the Mirae Asset Horizons S&P Emerging Asia Consumer ETF and the Mirae Asset Horizons S&P Asia ex Japan Healthcare ETF – in December.

A Mirae spokeswoman says the company will continue to review its product line-up. “Our firm is committed to providing our clients with differentiating and innovative product solutions,” she tells AAM.

According to Jackie Choy, director of ETF research, Asia, at Morningstar Investment Management Asia Limited, the number of ETFs delisted since 2016 is much higher than in 2015.

In an interview with AAM, Mr. Choy notes that 2015 was “a bullish year for Hong Kong’s ETF market with many A-share market-tracking ETFs coming to the market.” However, he says the “overall market has tapered off over the past two years”.

Figures from the HKEX show that the average daily turnover for Hong Kong ETFs had dropped to HK$4.7 billion (US$ 601.8 million) in August 2017 from a peak of HK$15.28 billion in April 2015.

“I don’t find it a surprise to see more ETFs delisted from the exchange,” Mr. Choy says, adding that this is very common in the ETF market as fund providers may withdraw underperforming products.

He notes that most of the recently delisted ETFs are small-sized products, which struggled to gain fee income because of their relatively low turnover.

“However, we don’t see a clear pattern [as to] which types of ETFs are more easily delisted. The delisted ETFs were very diverse, running the gamut from plain vanilla ETFs to thematic ETFs,” he adds.

Xav Feng, head of Asia Pacific research at fund advisory firm Thomson Reuters Lipper, tells AAM that generally, the ETF market has become more competitive.

As such, ETF providers have to be more careful to define their product strategies and diversify into appropriate smart-beta strategies to draw investor attention, Mr. Feng says.