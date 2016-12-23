ETFs to feature on Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect next year

31 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Reforms to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme will include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the second half of 2017. “This market-opening measure will provide a tremendous boost to ETF issuers in Hong Kong,” says product specialist at Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong (Mirae), David Quah.

Speaking as a panellist at the 3rd Taiwan ETF forum in Taipei on October 27 hosted by Asia Asset Management and ETFI Asia, Mr. Quah says the introduction of ETFs onto the Stock Connect platform is expected to boost market liquidity and encourage an influx of investors from the Mainland.

In addition, he noted that the industry would also be boosted by expansions in the market for leveraged and inverse (L&I) ETFs once the restrictions on the underlying Hang Seng index are lifted. Mirae, he notes, will be one of the firms looking to issue L&I ETFs based on the Hang Seng Index, a concession that is expected to be introduced in the first half of the year. There are about half-a-dozen L&I ETFs in Hong Kong currently tracking a number of indices apart from the Hang Seng Index.

During a separate panel, attendees also heard about the booming market ETF market in Japan, which is currently the largest in the region. The Bank of Japan (BoJ), Japan’s central bank, has been actively buying into ETFs as part of its quantitative easing measures, with annual purchases in the region totalling to around US$90 billion.

According to Koei Imai, head of product and marketing at Nikko Asset Management’s ETF Centre, the BoJ’s buying spree is expected to continue: “We also see more alternative ETFs being launched including L&I ETFs in the next 12-to-18 months. Interestingly, the leverage ratio that may be allowed for the next batch of these funds may be as high as six times.”