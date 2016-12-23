Emerging East Asian bond yields take a hike

01 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia By Asia Asset Management

According to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) latest Asia Bond Monitor, concerns over the direction of US economic policy resulted in bond yields rising in most emerging East Asian markets between October 31 and mid-November.

Juzhong Zhuang, ADB’s deputy chief economist, remarks: “Strong fundamentals such as high levels of foreign reserves will help emerging East Asia withstand the short-term impacts of a likely US rate hike.”

In emerging East Asia, local currency bond yields increased in nearly all markets – apart from mainland China’s two-year bond, which was unchanged – recording upticks in their two-year and ten-year bond yields.

In the wake of the US election, all of the region’s currencies depreciated against the US dollar. Equity markets weakened throughout the region except in China and Singapore.

Emerging East Asia’s outstanding local currency bonds grew by 3.3% quarter-on-quarter and 19.2% year-on-year, reaching US$10.4 trillion by end September. Local currency bond issuance, meanwhile, fell to $1.2 trillion in 3Q2016 from $1.3 trillion in 2Q2016 due to a contraction in bond sales in China and Korea. The Mainland remains the region’s largest bond market, accounting for 68.8% of total bond stock, valued at $7.2 trillion.

The report notes several risks for emerging East Asian bond markets. These include market reactions to the prospective rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and the uncertainty with respect to the economic policy of the new US administration. Further, continued global risk aversion toward emerging markets and the threat of rising protectionism could unsettle the region’s markets. A “hard Brexit” could also have repercussions for emerging East Asia due to the region’s financial links with Europe.

Manila-based ADB is owned by 67 members, with 48 of them being from Asia. In 2015, its assistance totalled $27.2 billion, including co-financing of $10.7 billion.