A new generation of HNWIs spur shift in investment

16 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Martin Smith*

The rebalancing of wealth and investment yields from developed to developing markets, and intergenerational shifts, continue to reshape high net worth investor (HNWI) requirements and preferred asset allocations.

Private banks and other HNWI advisors are facing increased pressure to offer alternative asset classes, facilitate entrepreneurial networking partnerships, support offshore investments, enhance digital platform capabilities, provide avenues for impact investing, and incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment principles.

HNWIs’ wealth growth remains led by Asia, with ongoing gains from an increasingly affluent middle class, enhanced productivity, and property price gains.

As the largest HNWI market, the US has been the beneficiary of a sustained rally in the equities market, driven by capital inflow and currency appreciation. The recent resurgence in mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings is also driving wealth growth.

By comparison, Europe remains beset by low yields and flagging economic growth, characterised predominantly by inherited wealth and ‘old money’.

As a result, private banks have been pursuing partnerships with financial technology (fintech) firms to provide access to venture capital, peer-to-peer lending and alternative investment platforms. In Australia, National Australia Bank’s Private Bank, for example, announced a partnership with crowdfunding platform Our Crowd in June, offering their HNWI clients access to capital raising by global technology start-ups.

Pressure to innovate product offerings will continue to escalate as banking regulations increasingly shift to an open data regime, and competition heats up as non-financial companies acquire financial services firms.

Asian HNWI dynamics

Research from around 940 Asian shows a clear shift towards engagement of financial investment professionals over self-management.

Over half now engage a private bank, business bank or financial advisor to manage investable wealth. Discretionary mandates, where a HNWI entrusts a manager with direct investment decisions, is utilised by only one in ten investors, although further uptake is occurring slowly on the back of strong service satisfaction metrics.

The trend in asset allocation from the research shows that investment in equities has hit a plateau, and property investment is tapering off, amid a shift to alternative asset classes. Although alternatives account for a relatively small 16.8% of the HNWIs’ investment portfolios, allocation to this space has more than doubled from 2013 and it is now the fastest growing segment.

Also notable is the shift in allocation from domestic to international equities. In 2013, there was a 60:40 split favouring domestic equities, but this has reversed to favour international stocks through to 2017. This is reflective of HNWI sentiment that, while remaining broadly optimistic, has become more cautious in recent years.

Fintechs and digital expectations

The core HNWI service proposition of investment management and personalised advisory services relating to estate, tax and retirement planning is expected to persist. However, fintech competition has heightened digital platform expectations with greater demand for integrated portfolio return on investment (ROI) models and real-time analytics.

Clients with complex investment portfolios are demonstrating rising awareness and interest in robo-advisory services that dynamically facilitate portfolio rebalancing and optimise tax harvesting from complex investment structures. Nevertheless, personal interaction with a trusted advisor remains a core service, particularly with older HNWIs, as indicated by steadfast advisor loyalty.

Similarly, the role of investment banks, which previously acted as gatekeepers to capital markets investments, has been undercut by the proliferation of exchange-traded products and fintechs offering access to diverse asset classes.

Networking and SRI

There is also demand to facilitate networking hubs between HNWIs seeking better access to share floats, bond issuance or exclusive business opportunities.

HSBC, with US$112 billion of private bank client assets under management (AUM) in its core Hong Kong and Singapore markets, is building upon its existing investment platform and network as a new entrant to the Australian market as of November 2016.

Capitalising on its existing commercial and global banking relationships, HSBC is targeting more sophisticated, self-funded business owners and C-Suite executives in the lucrative wealth accumulation lifecycle phase.

While engagement remains low, HNWIs are increasingly adopting sustainable, responsible and impact investing (SRI) - the integration of environmental, social and governance factors in investment allocation alongside financial return.

Allocation into sustainable investments increases as HNWIs’ knowledge and engagement of the product rises, and the market sees significant uptick in Western Europe compared to regions with less overall exposure.

Personal ethical considerations rather than regulatory pressure or a perceived favourable risk profile are primary motivators, with HNWIs avoiding undesirable investments more frequently than seeking out SRI targeted investments. In this regard, considerable scope exists for HNWI advisors to capture a ‘guidance’ relationship within this niche.

With growing interest in SRI led by millennials, financial institutions servicing HNWIs have been providing access to investment vehicles such as social impact bonds, donor advice funds, and programme related investments (PRIs). These asset classes offer philanthropic outcomes with a contingent equity stake, loan participation or direct input in grant decision making.

The younger generations, which increasingly view themselves as global stakeholders motivated by social and environmental engagement, are expected to be very receptive to investments that offer active participation over the traditionally passive nature of philanthropic initiatives. The beneficiaries of this new generation of HNWI investors are advisors who can assist in realising their clients’ goals of personal fulfilment and self-actualisation.

HNWI acquisition and growth

Private banks and other HNWI advisors are facing rising demand spearheaded by a younger, self-made, digitally savvy customer base. Banks are further facing competitive pressure to deliver integrated platforms, diversify product offerings and facilitate networking and SRI engagement.

Identifying specific HNWI advisory and digital platform requirements by demographic and market will enable providers to effectively create and target product offerings, efficiently allocate resources, and maximise customer capture and retention within this lucrative segment.

*Written exclusively for Asia Asset Management by Martin Smith, East & Partners’ head of markets analysis. The research is based on the changing habits of HNWIs, sourced from recent research and direct interviews from the C-suite among Asia’s top 100 institutions by revenue. East & Partners is a specialist business, banking, market research and analysis ﬁrm.