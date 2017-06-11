Eastspring seeks infrastructure investment opportunities in Asia

09 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, United Kingdom By Hui Ching-hoo

Tony Adams, chief investment officer of infrastructure at Eastspring Investments (Eastspring), an asset management subsidiary of UK-based insurer Prudential Plc, tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview that the company has been very active in seeking infrastructure investment opportunities in Asian emerging markets.

Eastspring is currently working with International Financial Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, which offers asset management services to the private sector in developing countries, on a managed co-lending portfolio programme. This is an initiative that aims to raise funding from global institutional investors to modernise infrastructure in emerging markets, Mr. Adams explains.

He says the infrastructure market in Asia has huge growth potential, as underscored by recent forecasts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The ADB estimates that infrastructure needs in developing markets in Asia will exceed US$22.6 trillion through 2030, or $1.7 trillion a year, compared with current infrastructure investments of $881 billion a year.

“Our infrastructure investment team has a long-term, pan-Asian approach to investing in infrastructure in the form of private debt, equity or fund investment,” Mr. Adams says.

Economic, environmental and social sustainability are key in the company’s investment strategy, he says. Eastspring seeks to form partnerships with promoters, sponsors, and company founders with a strong sustainability track record.

“We focus on specific sectors and watch them closely. For example, renewable space is one of our focus sectors,” Mr. Adams points out.

On May 23, the company agreed to commit an undisclosed amount to Watsun Infrabuild, a subsidiary of India’s leading wind power producer, Continuum Wind Energy, to further develop its business.

From the market demand perspective, Mr. Adams notes that insurance companies consider infrastructure investments useful in matching annuity-type liabilities, which are often inflation-linked.

Also, institutional investors find infrastructure assets attractive because of their relatively stable income streams, lower sensitivity to business cycles, and lower correlation to other asset classes, he adds.