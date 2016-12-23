King Lun Au calls it a day at Eastspring - UPDATE

05 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

King Lun Au is to part ways with Eastspring Investments (Eastspring) on Friday, December 9, Asia Asset Management (AAM) can confirm. Eastspring also told AAM on Monday, December 5 that Guy Strapp, chief executive of Eastspring, would reassume responsibility for the Hong Kong office following Dr. Au's departure.

Dr. Au’s departure comes less than 12 months after he moved from BOCHK Asset Management in December 2015 to oversee Eastspring's Hong Kong operation. Eastspring told AAM that Dr. Au is leaving the firm to pursue other interests.

Before joining BOCHK Asset Management, Dr. Au worked for FRM Hong Kong as CEO, where he helped establish and manage the firm’s Hong Kong office, servicing mandates from sovereign and institutional clients. He has almost 30 years of sector experience and asset owner relationships under his belt. He is a member of several industry associations and committees, such as the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Advisory Committee and the Financial Services Development Council. He is also a former chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute as well as chairman of the Investment Funds Association.

As an investment offshoot of UK insurer Prudential Plc, Eastspring Investments posted operating revenues before tax of £61 million (US$76.5 million) for the first half of this year, up 5% from £58 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.