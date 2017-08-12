Eastspring to invest US$500 million in World Bank arm IFC’s co-lending programme

Eastspring Investments, the Asian asset management subsidiary of UK insurer Prudential plc, will invest US$500 million in an emerging markets infrastructure programme managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank.

The investment is under the IFC’s managed co-lending portfolio programme (MCPP), where investors provide capital, which the IFC can deploy in individual investments across all regions and sectors.

Eastspring is the first Asian private sector investor to participate in the programme.

The IFC will originate transactions and provide Eastspring with co-lending opportunities in all deals that fit with the latter’s investment strategy, the IFC says in a statement on June 28.

Virginie Maisonneuve, chief investment officer of Eastspring, tells Asia Asset Management that institutional investors are looking for diversity and higher rates of return in the current low interest rate environment. Some are also looking to match long-term commitments with long-term income streams.

“The structure of this partnership breaks new ground in providing a credit enhanced platform for our clients to participate in a portfolio of emerging market infrastructure loans. It also develops Eastspring’s access and capability to lend directly to compelling infrastructure projects,” Ms. Maisonneuve says.

Eastspring’s infrastructure investment team has a long-term, pan-Asia approach for direct investments in infrastructure in the form of private debt, equity or fund investment, she adds.

Ms. Maisonneuve notes that the partnership enables the company to “make a significant contribution to the economies and communities of developing countries while investing in infrastructure projects that deliver compelling returns for its clients.”

The MCPP, which was launched in October 2016, aims to raise $5 billion from global institutional investors by 2021.

German insurer Allianz, its first private sector participant, has committed $500 million.

The IFC will continue to work with governments and investors to mobilise additional resources for infrastructure development in developing countries, its vice president and treasurer Jingdong Hua says in the statement.

With support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the IFC provides a limited first-loss guarantee on the programme’s investments to meet the risk-reward profile that institutional investors require.