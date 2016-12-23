Emirates NBD and UTI International to launch Islamic funds in India

20 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, India, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Emirates NBD Asset Management (Emirates NBD) has entered into a partnership agreement with UTI International (UTI), one of India’s largest money managers, to launch the Emirates Islamic India Equity Fund. The fund, to be managed by UTI, will expand Emirates NBD’s global portfolio and offer investors exposure to Shariah compliant Indian equities.

The new fund will build on Emirates NBD’s existing SICAV, an open-ended collective investment scheme popular in Western Europe. The platform already includes the Emirates Emerging Market Corporate Absolute Return Fund, the Emirates Islamic Global Balanced Fund and the Emirates MENA Fixed Income Fund, among others.

Commenting on the agreement, Tariq Bin Hendi, CEO at Emirates NBD says: “Our agreement with UTI is part of an ongoing effort to extend our in-house product range. It also demonstrates our commitment towards innovation and performance to current and potential investors. We have identified a number of factors that support our strategy to invest in Indian equities.”

He continues: “Falling domestic inflation is boosting consumption and making financial savings more lucrative compared to physical savings in commodities such as gold. Furthermore, lower domestic interest rates are likely to spur investment activity and consumption, reducing the cost of both borrowing and capital, driving profit growth and improving equity valuation. Lastly, bank credit growth appears to have bottomed out, putting India on the cusp of an upturn in the credit cycle and fuelling its equity market.”

Emirates NBD is looking to develop a portfolio of global funds with leading international partners, and its latest collaboration with UTI forms part of this strategy. Among the Dubai-based asset manager’s current partners are Jupiter Asset Management, with whom it runs four different strategies.

Leo Puri, managing director of UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) is bullish on the new partnership: “We’re delighted to collaborate with the UAE’s leading asset management firm on this exciting new project. India and the UAE have a long history of mutual trade and investment, and the new fund presents an excellent opportunity for GCC investors to realise strong returns on Shariah compliant Indian equities.” He adds: “Our deep understanding of the Indian business environment coupled with our research-driven investment process gives us a distinctive edge in managing Indian assets. Emirates NBD has a superb team of fund managers, and we’re looking forward to working closely with them to deliver strong returns.”

The rationale for the agreement is driven by Emirates NBD’s strong interest in India as a growth market for its overseas investment strategies. According to a recent McKinsey report, India is expected to rank in the top five global economies by 2020 and to reach the top three by 2030. Demographically, the country’s young population implies a favourable working population ratio, leading to higher levels of savings and higher spending potential. This is expected to sustain investments and prolong a high rate of GDP growth.

At present, Singapore-based UTI represents the offshore interests of its parent company UTI AMC. UTI AMC is a leading manager of Indian equities, fixed income and private equity. As a group, UTI has an AUM of approximately US$42 billion and manages money for over ten million clients.

Emirates NBD is the wholly-owned asset management business of Emirates NBD Bank, one of the largest banks by assets in the Middle East and North Africa. As at June 30 this year, Emirates NBD had AUM of approximately $3.5 billion.