Evergrande Life found guilty of flouting investment rules

01 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China’s Evergrande Life Insurance (Evergrande Life) has been banned from investing in equities for a period of 12 months by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) after being found guilty of violating investment rules.

The CIRC stated on its website on February 25 that it had launched a probe into Evergrande Life last December, when it discovered that its equities allocation had significantly exceeded the mandatory limit of 30% of an insurer’s total assets in the previous financial year.

As a result, the CIRC trimmed down the company’s investment ceiling on equities from 30% to 20%. It also prohibited Evergrande Life from participating in stock investments for 12 months, and banned two of the company’s executives from practicing in the insurance industry for up to five years. The CIRC also stated that Evergrande Life should replace the two executives involved immediately and reinforce its investment monitoring.

The bureau elaborated that it has introduced a string of guidelines to tighten controls on insurers’ asset allocation and internal risk controls in recent years. Therefore, it has stepped up its enforcement and supervision to ensure that the guidelines are appropriately implemented.

Founded in 2006, Evergrande Life is affiliated to Mainland property giant Evergrande Real Estate Group (Nanchang). It was the second insurer to receive heavy penalties from the Chinese regulator.

On February 24 this year, Shenzhen-based Foresea Life Insurance Co was penalised by the CIRC for illegal investment practices, which resulted in the company’s chairman, Yao Zhenhua, being removed and banned from the industry for ten years.

These penalties are viewed as part of the plan for Chinese authorities to stem stock market speculation engendered by excessive insurance capital outlays.

According to the CIRC, the country’s insurance industry had an aggregate of 15.11 trillion RMB (US$2.19 trillion) as of the end of 2016, up 22.31% from January 2016.