Industry experts weigh in on the US Fed’s rate hike

16 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe By David Macfarlane

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) by 0.25% to 0.50-0.75% by unanimous vote on December 14, which was widely anticipated. Here’s what a selection of professional investors from the Asian asset management industry had to say about it:

Jeik Sohn, investment director, Asia at M&G Investments, says: “In equity markets, cyclical stocks have outperformed defensive and bond-proxy equities in anticipation of higher than expected growth. Emerging markets (EMs) and Asia, however, have struggled as Trump isolationist rhetoric on trade has spooked investors.

Exclusively, he tells Asia Asset Management (AAM): “For EM (debt investors), there is significant dispersion of fundamentals, valuations and exposure to the US, so they should be selective. For example, Indonesian bond yields rose and currency fell after the US elections and the rate hike, but we believe its fundamentals have improved with its current account deficit narrowing, inflation coming down, and reforms implemented. Pressure on the RMB will remain and we have yet to receive clarity on Trump’s trade policy, so the market continues to await details of the new administration’s approach on US imports.”

He continues: “From an EM and Asian equity perspective, macroeconomic issues are important in the short-term, but corporate-level matters will be important in the longer-term. For this reason we remain bullish on the asset class with its attractive valuation, improving earnings growth and the fact that a strong US economy is a big positive for these smaller, open economies. We prefer attractively priced cyclical sectors, such as IT - over more expensive, defensive sectors, such as consumer staples.”

In regard to the extent that the US rate hike will affect Asian institutional appetites, Binay Chandgothia, principal of portfolio strategies at Principal, tells AAM: “The move from deflation to reflation and the ongoing monetary policy rationalisation has inherent implications on institutional asset allocation. For one, it implies that the environment of lower yields driving strong returns from fixed income products will lose some of its lustre as higher yields will dent bond values and short-term returns. The other implication of such a move would be towards assets that benefit from reflation - i.e. equities and to value equities within equities. Finally, with central banks normalising policy, which takes away a key tailwind driving market returns in the last few years, active management skills may get rewarded much more.”

He continues: “Since the reflationary move was triggered by developments in the US, we expect some reallocation out of Asia into US and Japan. This may impact certain markets that have high foreign ownership in their capital markets - either fixed income or equities. However, if growth trends hold up, even Asian asset markets will ultimately benefit, given that Asian markets have historically done well in a high growth environment, through exports. If one believes that interest is headed higher, one should run lower than the benchmark duration in fixed income products and allocate to equities (sectors and countries) which benefit most from the environment that caused interest rates to go up in the first place.”

Tim Orchard, CIO Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Fidelity International, says: “Markets have well anticipated this US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate increase. Concerns have been raised over Asia’s ability to cope with the spectre of higher US interest rates and whilst this cycle may exhibit different characteristics, some comfort may be gained by looking at how markets faired in previous cycles. Typically, Asian markets have performed well in a rising US interest rate environment, which could reflect the fact that higher rates usually correspond to robust global growth.”

Christopher Molumphy, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group, notes that the Fed’s move was a healthy course, given the unusually low level the FFR has been at for a long period of time. The increase was long anticipated and fully priced into the market, so it’s more important to look at the Fed’s guidance in terms of where rates might be going in 2017 and beyond.

Pointing to the implication of the rate hike to fixed income investors, Mr. Molumphy claims that investors have to be careful to differentiate between short- and long-term rates. “We’d anticipate the Fed to continue to raise short-term rates in 2017 and beyond, but long-term rates move in anticipation of Fed actions, and we have already seen a pretty significant move higher. Thus, we wouldn’t necessarily see a significant additional rise in longer-term rates.”

In terms of different types of asset classes within the fixed income space, Mr. Molumphy elaborates that it’s difficult to generalise because different asset classes are driven by different factors and have different interest-rate sensitivities. For example, leveraged bank loans, which are floating rate in nature and very low-duration assets, could do well in a rising short-term interest rate environment as they continue to adjust with rising rates.

Caroline Yu Maurer, head of Greater China equities at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, comments that the 25-basis point (bps) overnight rate hike in the US came as no surprise to the market. The FOMC’s expectations of a steeper path for borrowing costs in 2017 has surprised some who were calling for only two hikes. “Consensus is now estimating three hikes in 2017 – falling in the mid-point range of our forecast of 50-100 bps,” she says.

“We should also be mindful that every year in recent years, expectations for the US tightening cycle always starts off more aggressive than what actually transpires. If the FOMC does implement three rate hikes in 2017, we take that as a positive sign that the US recovery remains on track – which can only be good for China and other global economies.”

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, says: “We think US policy rate normalisation is long overdue, and more interestingly, we believe the move reinforces a broader global policy evolution, or regime change as we’ve referred to it elsewhere, involving a reduction in monetary policy influence and a turn toward fiscal initiative.”

Belinda Boa, head of active investments for Asia Pacific at BlackRock, adds that reflation is expected in the global markets in 2017, and its impact will be felt at different levels across emerging Asia. “Monetary policies in the region may start to diverge as countries respond to a stronger US dollar - a likely uptick in growth in developed markets and potential trade frictions. We are positive overall on emerging Asia as economic fundamentals are strong and structural reforms are starting to bear fruit.”

She continues: “We expect the US dollar to strengthen moderately in 2017, pressuring some Asian currencies. Experience from previous cycles show Asian currencies can hold their own as the region’s central banks catch up to a US tightening cycle amid reasonable growth. The key, again, is differentiation. We see high yielders with relatively cheap currency valuations as the most effective picks for duration and currency exposure. We believe that the long downtrend in local yields is likely over, mirroring our view of a bottoming out in global yields. We also see regional yield curves following a steepening trend in the developed world on the prospect of gradual US monetary policy normalisation and the European Central Bank giving itself more room to buy short-term paper.”

In regard to Japan, Takashi Maruyama, chief investment officer, Japanese equities at Fidelity International, remarks: “While the inflation outlook has improved and the yield on ten-year government bonds has risen in line with long-term interest rates in the US, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is likely to maintain its accommodative stance for the time being. Through its policy of quantitative and qualitative easing with yield curve control, the central bank has clearly provided support for financial markets in Japan.

“In terms of supply and demand, the BoJ’s purchase of exchange-traded funds (ETF) has provided downside support at a time of aggressive net selling by overseas investors. From the recent market peak in August 2015 to September 2016, non-residents sold around 9 trillion yen (US$76.4 billion) in Japanese equities. In more recent months however, that trend has reversed as foreign investors were net buyers in October and November. A combination of renewed inflows from overseas and sustained domestic buying should provide a more favourable supply and demand balance in 2017.”

Mr. Maruyama adds: “Looking further ahead, some form of policy adjustment may be forthcoming. The BoJ’s capacity to purchase Japanese government bonds is nearing its limit and the increasingly tight labour market in Japan is contributing to a pickup in inflation. As the end of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term in April 2018 approaches, any policy adjustment may lead to increased volatility in the short-term. Nevertheless, Trump’s unexpected election victory was a fortuitous development for the BoJ. As the interest rate differential between the US and Japan widens, the BoJ will support a weaker yen trend just by maintaining its current quantitative and qualitative easing policy with yield curve control. Even so, there is a good chance that rates in Japan could rise to some extent, if interest rates continue to rise globally as growth and inflation pick up.”

David Page, senior economist at AXA Investment Managers, notes: “We continue to see the largest “known unknown” of next year to be the details of the next administration’s policies. We have tentatively anticipated a focus on a corporate fiscal stimulus, with modest protectionism. Accordingly, we have raised our GDP forecast to 2.1% and 1.9% for 2017 and 2018 respectively. Growth in this vicinity is likely to see inflation pick up over the coming years, and we estimate to 2.5% by 2018. Accordingly, we forecast two rate hikes next year and three the year after (taking policy to 1.75-2%). This is softer than the Fed currently suggests. We are wary that the tightening of financial conditions, as markets anticipate the administration’s actions, is likely to restrain the Fed’s hand as we have seen so much over the past 18 months. However, we too acknowledge the “cloud of uncertainty” that is only likely to begin to dissipate after the president-elect’s inauguration next year.”

Jamie Grant, head of Asian fixed income at First State Investments, tells AAM: “The Federal Reserve rate hike was widely expected (and priced into the market) yet still delivered some surprise. The surprise in the decision was the ever so slight upward revision to the FOMC’s median projection for rate movements next year. Three rate hikes are now expected for 2017, where previously it was two. The move came despite only a modest change to the key economic forecasts. In detailing the policy decision today, the Fed stated that recent data had shown that “the labour market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace. Job gains have been solid in recent months and the unemployment rate has declined. Household spending has been rising moderately, but business fixed investment has remained soft.”

He adds: “On inflation, the Fed stated that “inflation has increased since earlier this year, but is still below the Committee's 2% longer-run objective, partly reflecting earlier declines in energy prices and in prices of non-energy imports.” In terms of expectations, the Fed stated that “market-based measures of inflation compensation have moved up considerably but still are low”; most survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance, in recent months.”

“The Fed’s economic, unemployment and inflation forecasts are relatively modest – but are in a more positive direction. We now expect the US economy to experience a significant easing of fiscal policy from late 2017 onwards, which pushes inflation higher than previously expected and brings forth the need for more tightening from the Fed. We now expect two rate hikes in 2017 to be followed by three rate hikes in 2018 (previously two) and three rate hikes in 2019 (previously two). This will give a peak in the Fed Funds target rate in 2019 of 2.5%-2.75%.

“How this affects Asia in 2017 will depend on the path and pace of the US dollar (which has strengthened post the news). The outlook for Asia (or more generally emerging markets) could be more vulnerable. With the US dollar likely to continue to strengthen (particularly against the euro and yen given their dovish central bankers), the risk is that US dollar correlated markets could have more room to decline. This sees us for now turning more cautious on Asia currencies and US dollar rates, whilst maintaining a positive bias for Asia credit as the growth outlook remains supportive.”

Finally, Arthur Lau, co-head of emerging markets fixed income and head of Asian Fixed Income at PineBridge Investments, explains he expects short-term volatility but over the medium-term believes it may positively impact Asian fixed income, saying: “In the near-term, market sentiment may pose a modestly higher risk to Asia fixed income, given a potential faster than market expected rate hike cycle in the US. That said, stronger growth in the US may actually ultimately lift growth in Asia as demand for Asian products and services may increase. Meanwhile, the implications to the Asian local and US dollar-denominated bond market will vary depending on the stages of economic cycles and the monetary and fiscal policy stances of each economies.”

He concludes: “We believe in the near-term, the local bond markets that have a higher proportion of foreign investors may be subject to higher outflows and volatility. However, in the medium-term, a shorter duration profile and higher absolute yield levels of Asian US dollar-denominated bonds should fare better in a rising rate environment.”

So it seems 2017 is shaping up to be another year of political risk. Rising populism has the potential to affect policy − with big implications for markets.