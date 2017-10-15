China fund managers launch first retail fund of funds products

26 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China’s first retail-focused fund of funds (FOFs) products will be launched this week with five Mainland asset managers kicking off fundraising for the products.

The move comes after the securities regulator, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), granted approval to the first batch of six asset managers to introduce retail FOF products on September 6.

All but one announced last week that they will initiate fundraising for their FOFs on September 26. They include Harvest Fund Management, China Asset Management Corp, China Southern Fund Management, CCB Principal Asset Management, and HFT Investment Management.

The fundraising is scheduled to be completed between late October and early November. The asset managers have not finalised the trading date of the products.

The FOFs are close-ended funds, so they will be traded in conventional distribution channels such as securities houses instead of the stock exchange.

The sixth FOF licence-holder, Manulife Teda Asset Management, has not announced when it will launch its product.

FOF is a strategy of holding a portfolio of other investment funds rather than investing directly in stocks, bonds or other securities.

FOF-related strategies have been available in China for many years, but only for institutional investors such as pension funds.

According to Wang Qunhang, director of Gian Jinxin Fund Center, retail FOF products will be beneficial to China’s capital market as they will provide local investors with a stable, long-term investment tool with better risk-adjusted returns.

Investors will save time, as they do not have to select individual stocks and funds, Mr. Wang tells Asia Asset Management.

He says the fundraising targets of some of the managers is “very aggressive” because retail investors will likely sit on the sidelines as they have little understanding of FOFs.

“They’re (the fund managers) expecting to raise as much as 5 billion RMB (US$755 million) from the market,” Mr. Wang says, adding that the average is expected to be between 500 million RMB and 1 billion RMB.

Mainland asset managers appear to have a strong appetite for FOFs as another 30 fund managers have filed applications to the CSRC to launch their products, according to a statement posted on the regulator’s website.

The CSRC considered introducing FOFs to retail investors last year after the A-share market crash in 2015, which undermined investor confidence towards mutual funds.

The regulator released a consultation paper in June 2016 to gather the fund industry’s views on FOF products before it started to grant licences.