Fed’s unwinding of bond purchases not expected to disrupt markets

22 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Asset managers do not expect the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) unwinding of its bond holdings to take a toll on Asian equity markets.

The Fed said this week it would begin trimming its US$4.5 trillion balance sheet in October when it stops reinvesting maturing Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

It will start with a cap of $10 billion a month, and raise the figure by $10 billion each quarter until it reaches a maximum of $50 billion a month.

The Fed expanded its balance sheet in its quantitative easing (QE) programme to pull the economy out of recession during the global financial crisis. It stopped purchasing the bonds almost three years ago, but maintained the size of its balance sheet by reinvesting proceeds of maturing securities.

Derek Mok, chief investment officer of Fubon Convoy Asset Management, says that in the short term, the Fed’s move is unlikely to significantly affect how investors rebalance Asian equities in their portfolios, because the unwinding of bond holdings is being done gradually.

“That said, we expect investors will slightly reduce their Asian equities holdings in 2018 with the slowdown of the economic growth in the region,” Mr. Mok tells Asia Asset Management.

Jeik Sohn, investment director, Asia at M&G Investments, points out that the magnitude of the balance sheet reduction is not significant compared to the $85 billion of bonds that the Fed purchased during the third round of its QE.

He says strong earnings growth remains the key driver for Asian and emerging markets, although higher US yields is a major headwind.

The Fed estimates that its bond purchases reduced the ten-year Treasury yield by about 100 basis points, so yields are expected to rise when investors price in the unwinding of its balance sheet.

“Expectations of US inflation and further rate hikes, however, remain weak and low, and any shift upwards will send yields higher than expected,” Mr. Shon says in a commentary.

“We remain positive on both emerging market and Asia asset classes over the medium term in spite of any potential volatility, which may present buying opportunities.”

According to Nicholas Wall, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Global Investors, the Fed’s move will not disrupt the market, as “its entrance and exit policies will be asymmetric in nature.”

“On the way in, the Fed’s policy was shock and awe as it sought to stave off Great Depression 2.0. On the way out, it wants to be predictable and patient,” Mr. Wall says in a report.