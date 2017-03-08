Taiwanese fund managers to restructure IPO commission models

08 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has called for local asset managers to restructure their commission models for new initial public offering (IPO) listings in a bid to stem capital outflows.

The move comes as the redemption rate for IPOs hit 36% in 2016 for the NT$158.5 billion (US$5.12 billion) accrued from a total of 73 funds, according to Taiwanese consultancy firm Keystone Intelligence.

The total marked a substantial decrease of 28.6% year-on-year in aggregated IPO fundraising, from NT$222 billion in the previous year. Additionally, capital outflows from IPOs have increased significantly since 2015 when the redemption ratio was recorded at 22%.

In light of these developments, the FSC has called for fund houses to pay out commissions to their fund distributors in two phases as a means of incentivising practitioners to retain IPO monies in the post-listing period.

Xav Feng, head of Asia Pacific research at Lipper Thomson Reuters, tells Asia Asset Management that under the new model, distributors such as banks will receive the first part of their commission based on the initial size of the IPO fundraising. The second part will then be charged based on the total AUM of the fund, six months after its listing.

“There were multiple explanations for the high redemptions last year. The mutual fund IPO market was very sluggish in Taiwan in view of a number of “Black Swan” events such as Brexit and the US presidential election. These external economic uncertainties led offshore fund products to record high redemptions for the first time since 2009,” he adds.

He continues: “Also, the dilemma was partly caused by the practice of “old monies covering new monies”, meaning that distributors encouraged their clients to shift capital from their existing funds to wager on IPOs. This is particularly obvious when an IPO is struggling to attract new funding in the market. The practice leads investors to move out from new products quickly after the lock-up period.”

Market practitioners have so far expressed their scepticism on the effectiveness of the new initiative, complaining that the regulator has not clearly outlined the ratio of commission to be paid out by fund managers across the two tranches.