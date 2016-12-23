FSC calls for further internationalisation of Taiwanese companies

19 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Hui Ching-Hoo

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has laid down a number of new initiatives in a bid to invigorate the island state’s asset management industry and spur further integration with the international market.

Tien-mu Huang, vice chairman of the FSC, announced that the 717 domestic mutual funds managed by Taiwan’s 38 onshore fund managers reached NT$2.18 trillion (US$68.2 billion) in total AUM as of December this year.

However, Mr. Huang pointed out that the development of the onshore fund market still lags far behind its offshore counterpart, which currently has 1,036 registered funds under 72 master agencies and amounts to approximately NT$3.1 trillion in aggregated AUM.

Mr. Huang stated that the FSC has thus outlined six directives to improve the competitiveness of the onshore fund industry, which included diversifying product scope, streamlining the tax structure on exchange-traded fund products, reinforcing the current regulatory regime, cultivating local talent, and stepping up on efforts to crack down on illegal trading.

Additionally, and as a final directive, Mr. Huang encouraged Taiwan’s fund managers to work on developing their business overseas: “Local fund managers shouldn’t be myopic in focussing on short-term profit, but [instead look to] develop an international vision.”