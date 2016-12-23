Taiwan’s regulatory top-dog quits on back of Mega Financial scandal

04 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairperson Ding Kung-wha has resigned from his position following criticism of the bureau’s handling of state-run institution Mega Financial Holdings’ (Mega Financial) breach of compliance rules in the US.

The New York branch of Mega International Bank of Taiwan (Mega Bank) – the banking affiliate of Mega Financial – was penalised by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for breaching anti-money laundering regulations in August.

According to Reuters, the NYDFS found a “substantial number of customer entities” with accounts at several other Mega Bank branches that apparently had been formed with input from the Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian law firm at the centre of a massive leak of offshore financial data. The NYDFS investigation unearthed a number of suspicious transactions between Mega Bank's New York and Panama branches.

Mega Financial subsequently agreed to pay a US$180 million fine to New York State’s financial regulator – the first time in a decade that a Taiwan-based financial institution had been penalised by US authorities.

Mr. Ding said in a statement that the FSC had set up a task force, in collaboration with the Executive Yuan, to follow up the misappropriations of Mega Financial. “The investigation has been completed and punishment has been handed down to Mega Financial. However, the measures failed to restore public confidence [in Taiwan’s FSC], so I [have] decided to resign in order to alleviate criticism of the FSC,” he said.

Before joining the FSC, Mr. Ding was the chairman and chief executive officer of the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation. He was appointed to succeed Jennifer Wang as the chairperson of the FSC in May of this year.