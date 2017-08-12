Commitment to responsible investment and stewardship pays off

11 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan By Asia Asset Management

A company-wide commitment to responsible investment (RI) and stewardship can have a positive influence on investment returns, according to First State Investments (FSI).

The conclusion is based on the Australian wealth management company’s recent survey of its staff about their investment beliefs. FSI asked its staff how sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) drive development of future principles, policies and investment strategies at the company.

The survey, conducted in April and May this year, found that 80% of employees believe considering ESG issues leads to more complete analyses and better-informed investment decisions.

Meanwhile, nine-of-ten employees believe that effective stewardship can positively influence company behaviour and returns.

Mark Lazberger, FSI’s chief executive officer, says he is pleased to see his staff are “highly engaged” and see the intrinsic value of RI and stewardship to the company’s business culture and long-term success.

“Across all asset classes globally, 75% of our funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks (86% on an asset-weighted basis) over the five years to April 30, 2017,” Mr. Lazberger says in a report on the survey findings.

Will Oulton, global head of responsible investment at FSI, says the company’s focus has been to broaden the discussion around investment performance, with a view to developing measurement models that are long-term, socially connected, active, and sustainable.

“We have sought to address this through our disclosures and reporting as well as through our work with the TAI (Willis Towers Watson Thinking Ahead Institute) and Cambridge University’s Investment Leaders Group with the aim of providing our clients with a comprehensive picture of our investment beliefs, approach and our performance,” Mr. Oulton says in a July 6 statement.

In an exclusive interview with Asia Asset Management (AAM) last month, Mr. Oulton said that with ESG factors integrated into FSI’s investment offerings, the next key challenge is the execution of stewardship obligations on behalf of clients.

“All of our work is focussed on protecting and enhancing the wealth of our clients over the long term, therefore their interests are central to the whole purpose of our business; to us, that is stewardship,” Mr. Oulton told AAM.

“In practice it means actively monitoring and engaging with company management, executing our clients’ ownership obligations diligently – and where we can have an influence, maintaining the quality of the markets where we invest our clients’ money,” he added.