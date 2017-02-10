Korea’s capital market attractive to foreign investors

10 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Overseas investors invested around 1.79 trillion won (US$1.56 billion) in domestically-listed South Korean stocks in January this year, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The purchases boosted the cumulative stocks held by foreign investors to 502 trillion won as of the end of January, or 32% of total market capitalisation. This was a sharp increase from September last year, during which the total percentage of stocks stood at 30.5% of total market cap, or 470 trillion won.

Regionally, US investors accounted for the largest portion of net stock purchases in 2016 with aggregated investments of 7.66 trillion won. Luxembourg was in second place with investments worth 4.2 trillion won, followed by Ireland in third with 883 billion won in total investments.

Overall, offshore investors splashed out an aggregate of 12.1 trillion won in Korean equities last year, bringing the total cumulative stock holdings to 481 trillion won in December 2016, up from 421 trillion won in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In terms of bond investments, foreign investors purchased 1.67 trillion won in local bonds last month. It was the first time since July last year that foreigners had bought more Korean bonds than they had sold. Foreign investors currently own about 90.9 trillion won in Korean debt, accounting for 5.7% of total bonds issued.

An FSS official told the Chosunilbo newspaper that January was a peak month for foreign-held domestic bonds as “only a small amount of bonds are reaching maturity”.

In terms of the type of bonds that piqued foreign investor interest, Korean treasury bonds emerged as the most popular, with 4.9 trillion won worth of investments, followed by agency bonds (credits issued by qualified state-affiliated enterprises) and monetary stabilisation bonds (credits issued by the Bank of Korea), which recorded capital withdrawals of 17.11 trillion won and 17.15 trillion won respectively, in 2016.