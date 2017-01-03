SSF to diversify its asset mix

03 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Macau By Hui Ching-hoo

The Social Security Fund (SSF) of Macau is looking to diversify its assets into non-bank deposit mandates. At present, the majority of the SSF’s assets are allocated in risk-free bank deposits but the fund is becoming aware of the need to diversify under today’s low rate environment and continued quantitative easing.



Patrick Iong, president of the Administrative Committee of the SSF, tells Asia Asset Management that the fund’s performance has been consistently strong over the last few years, charting an annualised growth of 46.2% in total AUM between 2010 and 2015.



“We took a wait-and-see approach in early 2016 in light of growing market volatility. When we reviewed the investment strategy with our investment consultant Willis Towers Watson in mid-2016, we planned to shift part of our assets from bank deposits to its investment portfolio on a gradual basis,” comments Mr. Iong.



Mr. Iong, who succeeded Ip PengKin in early 2016 as head of the public security fund, elaborates that the growth trajectory was partly attributed to the recurrent income from the gaming industry within the territory. “Despite the gaming industry’s income suffering a considerable decline over the previous one to two years, we believe it’s cyclical as we’ve recently seen signs of recovery,” he shares.



In 2013, the Macau Government had set aside 37 billion patacas (US$4.63 billion) for the SSF in a bid to bolster the fund’s long-term financial stability. The capital injection was carried out in phases, with the government injecting 5 billion patacas each year in 2013 and 2014, followed by 13.5 billion patacas per year in 2015 and 2016. Commenting on the government funding, Mr. Iong says: “We received the entire sum at the end of 2016, bringing the fund’s total assets to 68 billion patacas.”



As of the end of October 2016, the SSF had allotted 64.2% of its portfolio towards bank deposits, while 35.8% was placed in investment assets. Out of the 35.8% in investment assets, 65% was sourced from fixed income, and the remaining 35% was sourced from equities.



Mr. Iong elaborates that the bureau will channel the funds that it had received from the government into its investment portfolio over the next three years, rebalancing its positions in bank deposit and other investments to a 50:50 split in the long-term.



The SSF has so far appointed nine external asset managers including Schroders and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to oversee its investments in passive and active global fixed income and global equity mandates. Mr. Iong adds that taking a long-term view, the fund is currently looking to recruit one more asset manager in view of its growing assets.



The fund’s global investment secured a year-to-date return of 6.9% for the first three quarters of 2016, and a 1.3% return on its bank deposits. Additionally, the fund’s investment portfolio has delivered inflation-beating returns of more than 6% per annum for the past five years.