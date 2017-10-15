Franklin Templeton unveils new country head for Malaysia

15 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, USA, Vietnam By Asia Asset Management

Franklin Templeton Investments (Franklin Templeton) has named Avinash Satwalekar as country head of Malaysia and chief executive officer (CEO) of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Avinash Satwalekar

Mr. Satwalekar, who has over 20 years of experience at Franklin Templeton, was previously the CEO and chief investment officer for Vietcombank Fund Management (VCBF) – a joint venture (JV) between Franklin Templeton and Vietcombank in Vietnam. Franklin Templeton has a 49% stake in the JV.

In this new role, Mr. Satwalekar will be responsible for leading the firm's retail and institutional distribution efforts across Malaysia and will report to Adam Quaife, the company’s regional head for Southeast Asia, according to a September 12 company statement. Mr. Satwalekar will also remain as the chairman of the board for VCBF.

Mr. Satwalekar succeeds Sandeep Singh in the role, who has moved to Dubai to take on the position of senior director and regional head for Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Franklin Templeton.

Under Mr. Satwalekar's leadership at VCBF, Franklin Templeton was one of the first asset managers to launch an open-ended retail fund in Vietnam.

Prior to his role in Vietnam, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Equity Group, based at the firm’s headquarters in San Mateo, California. He was also a member of the portfolio management team for the Franklin Small Cap Growth strategy and a lead manager for private small cap accounts.

“Avinash is an experienced client-centric leader with a strong track record both in business development and in investment management. He brings valuable experience gained in roles across Franklin Templeton, both in the US and in Asia,” says Mr. Quaife. “Avinash is well placed to manage our existing Malaysia business and to leverage the firm’s global offerings to serve clients across multiple distribution channels.”

Mark Browning, managing director for Franklin Templeton Asia, adds: “With its expanding middle class, healthy growth rates in unit trust penetration, as well as an established infrastructure for Islamic finance, Malaysia is a critical part of our growth strategy in Asia.”

He continues: “I am confident that with his background and expertise, Avinash will build on the momentum of this vibrant market and harness growth opportunities for our clients and distributors.”

As of June 30 this year, Franklin Templeton had over US$742.9 billion in AUM.