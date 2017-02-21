Adam Quaife takes over from Stephen Grundlingh at Franklin Templeton

21 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Middle East, Singapore, USA, Europe, Greece, Southeast Asia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia By Asia Asset Management

California-based Franklin Templeton Investments (Franklin Templeton) has appointed Adam Quaife as regional head of Southeast Asia and co-CEO of Singapore.

Adam Quaife

He relocated from Dubai to Singapore at the end of last year and is now responsible for leading the firm’s retail and institutional distribution efforts across the region. He reports to Mark Browning, managing director for Asia Pacific, who comments: “With growing wealth, positive demographics and deepening capital markets, Southeast Asia represents a wealth of untapped opportunities in the asset management sector.”

Immediately before taking up his new role, Mr. Quaife was responsible for leading and developing the company’s retail and institutional businesses in Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East (CEEME) from Dubai, as well as addressing many established and emerging retail opportunities in key markets such as Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait. He also spent several years with Franklin Templeton in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton’s institutional business in London in 2002, Mr. Quaife held business development positions at AXA and Colonial First State.

Mr. Browning adds: “Adam’s strengths as a leader, his deep understanding of our businesses and his strong experience in various international markets working with some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, ideally position him to head our efforts in Southeast Asia.”

Mr. Quaife replaces Stephen Grundlingh who has moved to the firm’s headquarters in San Mateo, California to take on the newly-created global position of channel head of institutional strategy.

As of January 31 this year, Franklin Templeton had approximately US$720 billion in AUM.