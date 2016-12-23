Rachel Farrell announced as Australia CEO at JPMAM

23 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Rachel Farrell, J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s (JPMAM) current head of sovereign and institutional, Asia Pacific ex-Japan, has been appointed to the newly-created role of chief executive officer (CEO) and country head of global investment management (GIM) Australia.

Rachel Farrell

The firm began operating in Australia in 2010, with a range of tailored investment solutions, to service wholesale clients and institutional investors. Ms. Farrell will oversee all of JPMAM’s operations Down Under and will assume direct responsibility for both its funds and institutional businesses in the country in her new role. She is also expected to relocate to Australia from Hong Kong early next year, and over the coming months will work closely with the teams on the ground during the period of transition.

“I am really excited to be taking on this new responsibility,” she remarks. “Australia is amongst the world’s largest and fastest growing savings pools and represents a significant opportunity for JPMAM. I am confident that my deeply talented team is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our clients to deliver the highest quality investment solutions and advices.”

Ms. Farrell will continue to report to Patrick Thomson, international head of institutional clients, GIM and will also report to Michael Falcon, CEO of Asia Pacific, GIM as country head and on matters relating to the firm’s Australian funds business. On an interim basis, she will maintain her position as head of sovereign and institutional, Asia Pacific ex-Japan until the firm appoints a successor. Stephen Alcorn, head of Australia institutional, and David Hallifax, head of Australia funds, will report to Ms. Farrell.

“We believe there is a significant market opportunity for all our investment businesses in the Australian market. I am very pleased to appoint Rachel to this new role as her extensive and well-rounded experience in the financial services industry makes her an ideal candidate. Also, her strong leadership, coupled with an impressive track record with the firm, will further leverage the synergies across all of our businesses and will help drive our continued success in the country,” comments Mr. Falcon.

Mr. Thomson adds: “Australia is an important strategic location for the investment management business and Rachel’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building our presence there. I am pleased to have Rachel play this important role in helping develop our business to the next level.”

Ms. Farrell came to Hong Kong after being named head of sovereign and institutional, Asia Pacific ex-Japan in 2014. Before that, she served as JPMAM’s head of sovereign and institutional for South and Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining JPMAM in 2011, she was head of Asia Pacific investor relations and distribution for Citi Capital Advisors, after having previously held a number of senior positions in her 12 years at the firm.

JPMAM is the brand name of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co’s asset management companies. As of September 30 this year, the firm had US$1.77 trillion in assets under management globally, of which $136.8 billion was being managed on behalf of its Asia-Pacific clients.