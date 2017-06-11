Federated Investors hires new team for Asia Pacific

25 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, USA By Asia Asset Management

US investment management company Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) has hired three top executives to spearhead its business development in Asia Pacific.

Bill Taki has been appointed chief executive officer of Federated Investors Asia Pacific, Federated said in an April 20 statement. The company also named Bill Mukai the managing director and head of Asia-Pacific client relationships, and Hun Pil Yoe as managing director for South Korea.

The team will “focus on the regional distribution of existing Federated investment strategies and growing strategic relationships with financial institutions”, the company said in the statement.

All three were hired from Phoenix Global Capital Management (Phoenix), a US-based cross border asset-management services firm with expertise in traditional and alternative investments, as well as real estate and sustainable investments.

Mr. Taki was most recently the principal and CEO of Phoenix, responsible for the initiation and implementation of asset-management strategies, product development, global marketing, distribution and compliance.

Mr. Mukai previously led strategic initiatives involving responsible investments for traditional and alternative asset managers at Phoenix, while Mr. Yoe was a consultant. Both have decades of experience in the region, including in Japan, Greater China, South Korea, Australia and Singapore, according to the statement.

Mr. Taki will report to Gordon J. Ceresino, vice-chairman of Federated and president of Federated International Management Limited. Mr. Mukai and Mr. Yoe will report to Mr. Taki.

“Bill brings more than 30 years of demonstrated success in developing investment-management business, and his efforts will be key to helping Federated deliver the solutions sought by financial intermediaries in the Asia-Pacific region,” Mr. Ceresino says in the statement.

Federated had US$365.9 billion of AUM as of December 31, 2016.