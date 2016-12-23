Daisy Ho named Asia Pacific ex-Japan MD at Fidelity

21 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Middle East, Singapore, Europe, Ireland, South Africa By Asia Asset Management

Daisy Ho has been promoted to the newly-created role of managing director, Asia ex-Japan at Fidelity International (Fidelity). Under her leadership, the firm is integrating its institutional, intermediary and defined contribution business channels.

Daisy Ho

Having joined Fidelity in 2005, she was previously head of institutional business, Asia ex-Japan at the firm. According to Fidelity, Ms. Ho’s new role reflects the convergence in needs and services between the company’s wholesale distributors and institutional clients.

“This is a tremendous opportunity as our priority is to provide innovative, bespoke solutions for our clients, regardless of the distribution channel,” says Ms. Ho. “I am thrilled to take on this role and deliver the best outcome for all our clients across Asia.”

She will report to Mark Talbot, managing director for Asia Pacific, who remarks: “One of my constant priorities is to ensure we have the optimal team structure and leaders in place to provide a world-class service to our clients.”

He adds: “Across all markets we are observing that wholesale distributors are expecting services that are more complex, customised and similar to standards demanded by institutional clients. This trend will only accelerate. Daisy and her institutional team have delivered outstanding results in growing the Asia institutional business.”

As of June 30 this year, Fidelity was investing US$272 billion globally on behalf of clients in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and South America.