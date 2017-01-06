Fidelity International set to launch onshore investment products in China

06 January 2017 Category: News, China, Asia Pacific By Asia Asset Management

Fidelity International has received permission from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to launch onshore investment products in the country.



Established in Shanghai in 2015, Fidelity’s wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) has just this week registered with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), allowing it to create onshore investment products to sell in China to institutional and high-net-worth investors, the firm wrote in a statement.



“This is a significant milestone to facilitate our expansion in the world’s second-largest economy,” says Mark Talbot, managing director for Asia Pacific at Fidelity International. “China is crucial to our global growth strategy, and as a privately-owned company, we are able to take a long-term approach to develop the best solutions for our clients to meet their investment and retirement needs.”



The firm’s licensing is the latest development following the CSRC’s announcement last June, allowing WFOEs and Sino-foreign asset management joint ventures to be registered under the AMAC as onshore private fund houses. Prior to that, the business activities of WFOEs were limited to providing consulting services, advisory services, client servicing functions, and ground support to their overseas parent companies. Foreign asset managers looking to distribute investment products in China had to operate through minority-owned joint ventures with Chinese firms.



With the removal of foreign shareholding barriers for WFOEs, Fidelity International can now operate onshore private securities investment funds under its own brand.



“We firmly believe a local presence in China is critical not only to understand clients’ needs, but also to actively identify investment opportunities through our global research and investment capabilities,” says Daisy Ho, managing director for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Fidelity International. “We are set to offer onshore investors an opportunity to capture the long-term investment opportunities in China through our WFOE private fund management company.”



Fidelity International has been operating in China since 2004, offering offshore capabilities to domestic institutional clients and retail investors through partnerships with banks under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor programme.



The firm’s current quota of US$1.2 billion, under China’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme, is one of the largest to be held by any fund manager globally. As of September 30, 2016, Fidelity International had an AUM of $85 billion. It has representative offices in Shanghai and Beijing, an operating centre in Dalian, and employs over 400 staff in China.