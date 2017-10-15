Fidelity International to introduce new fee model

06 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

UK-based Fidelity International is set to introduce a new variable management fee model for its active equity strategies globally, with the fees structured according to the performance of its funds.

The company says in a statement on October 3 that the move is “in response to the growing debate around the value of active fund management, the industry’s alignment with client interest and transparency of charging structures.”

“We will move away from a flat fee model and get paid according to how well we do for our clients,” Fidelity International President Brian Conroy says in the statement, adding that the new model will more closely align the performance of the company’s business with clients’ portfolios.

The company says the new fee structure “involves both a reduction of the annual management fee and a change to a variable management fee that is symmetrically linked to a fund’s performance.”

The “variable management fee operates as a sliding scale and acts as a two-way sharing of risk and return,” it adds.

Under this so-called fulcrum fee model, clients will pay more when the funds outperform their benchmarks, and less when the funds underperform.

“The fee that clients will pay will sit within a range and will be subject to a pre-determined cap (maximum) and floor (minimum),” the company says.

Mariko Sanchanta, Fidelity International’s head of corporate communications, Asia Pacific, tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that the new fee structure will be introduced in the first quarter of 2018.

She says the level of the annual fee reduction, and the cap and floor of the variable fee, will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

According to Alan Ng, managing director, retail and mass affluent business at Convoy Asset Management Limited, the reduction in annual fees and the introduction of a variable fee will be a global trend for active managers, given their declining assets under management.

“We’ve seen constant capital shift from active funds to passive products such as exchange-traded funds. I don’t find it a surprise that more active managers will redefine their fee structure in order to retain clients,” Mr. Ng tells AAM.

Fidelity International had US$397 billion in total AUM globally as of June 30.