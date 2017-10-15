Vincent Duhamel named global president and chief operating officer at Fiera Capital

11 September 2017

Canada’s Fiera Capital Corporation (Fiera Capital), an independent investment management firm, has appointed Vincent Duhamel as global president and chief operating officer, effective November 14.

Mr. Duhamel has led several large global investment management organisations in Asia and Canada during his career thus far.

From 2011 until joining Fiera Capital, he held the role of capital partner and chief executive Asia at Lombard Odier & Co, one of Europe's largest private banks. Prior to that, between 1997 and 2011, he was the chief executive officer (CEO) of SAIL Advisors Ltd, a privately-owned hedge fund sponsor; managing director at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong; and CEO of State Street Global Advisors, also in Hong Kong, where he moved in 1997, after setting up the asset management division of State Street in Canada.

“Vincent's leadership skills and global financial experience as a senior executive at major investment firms make him a perfect candidate for our new Global President and Chief Operating Officer,” Jean-Guy Desjardins, president and CEO of Fiera Capital, says in a statement. “His ambition and overall appetite for growth will undoubtedly help drive Fiera Capital's rapid global expansion. I am proud that Fiera Capital's strong global reputation attracts talent as solid and unique as Vincent Duhamel.”

As a member of the firm’s global executive management committee, Mr. Duhamel will oversee distribution operations and global corporate functional units such as legal and compliance, risk, technology, corporate communications and investor relations, as well as human resources. He will also play an important role in strategic acquisitions as a member of the company’s strategic development committee, while specifically overseeing its development outside of North America.

“I am thrilled to join a firm that has such a growing global footprint, an increasingly broad investment strategy offering, and an impeccable reputation. After more than two decades abroad, it feels great to know that I will be coming back to Canada to contribute to the continued success story of Fiera Capital,” Mr. Duhamel says in the statement.

As of June 30, Fiera Capital had AUM of C$125 billion (US$103.35 billion).