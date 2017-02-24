Finquest snaps up Detecq to bolster tech M&A sector presence in Asia

Singapore-based Finquest, a platform for smart, curated introductions that accelerates mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and cross-border direct investments in Asia, has acquired Detecq, which is also based in the Lion City, running a private M&A and partnership marketplace that matches technology companies with strategic investors in Asia.

Tanguy Lesselin, Finquest’s CEO and co-founder, claims the two companies complement one another with a shared vision of the future for M&A and growth capital in Asia. “Adding Detecq’s strengths to Finquest will make it much easier for the global investment community and local tech companies in Asia to connect for investment and fundraising,” he says. “The acquisition will also help Finquest grow its business by serving the rising number of strategic buyers looking for investment opportunities and acquisitions in the tech space in Asia.”

Detecq’s network of corporate investors, M&A professionals and tech companies, including Fortune 500 firms, will be incorporated into the Finquest network as a result of the transaction. Finquest believes this will in turn create more opportunities for its clients to explore and secure deals across the expanded ecosystem. Zi En Wong, Detecq’s founder, will join the Finquest team to boost the company’s tech industry footprint in Asia.

Commenting on the deal, Ms. Wong says: “Joining forces with Finquest makes Detecq part of a bigger team with a shared vision and commitment to efficient, effective and confidential matching of the buy and sell side. This is a win-win for both companies and our clients, and will help us strengthen our presence in the tech M&A market.”

As technological innovation continues to disrupt traditional industries, companies in the tech and non-tech sectors are increasingly turning to M&A to keep up with the accelerating pace of change. As the tech ecosystem in Asia matures, more tech M&A and fundraising transactions are anticipated in the next few years. Buyers from Europe, China, Japan, and the US are expected to continue to actively seek strategic tech acquisitions in Asia. Finquest will now be better equipped to serve the booming tech M&A market as a result of the Detecq acquisition.

Covering all industry sectors, Finquest capitalises on its database of more than one million organisations, cutting-edge analytic technology and team of experts to foster cross-border mid-market deals in Asia. Detecq on the other hand, has focussed entirely on the technology sector since its founding in 2015, building a strong ecosystem of venture capital firms, investment banks, tech companies and strategic buyers.